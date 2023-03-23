Titled Her Little Reapers, the next part of the horror comic trilogy will explore "what happens when you experience a life-changing event, and you don't want to change?"

Check out an exclusive preview of Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda's second Night Eaters graphic novel

Are you ready for more monsters?

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu and artist Sana Takeda was one of EW's favorite comics of last year, but what made that story about an intergenerational Chinese-American immigrant family's demonic heritage even more tantalizing was the knowledge that it was only the first installment in a planned trilogy.

Now, EW can unveil an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming second act of the trilogy, titled The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers. These preview pages focus on Milly, a young woman who just learned something horrifying about her mother (fans of Liu and Takeda's other work in Monstress may recognize parallels here) and now has to deal with that. She's not taking it very well.

"The second book was not as easy to write as the first one, alas," Liu told EW last year.

She teased then that the focus of the then-untitled sequel is "the question of, what happens when you experience a life-changing event, and you don't want to change? You're like, "You know what? My life was fine." That was the question I had going into the second book, the question that I had to answer. And the third book has its own question."

The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers is due in stores Oct. 3. Check out the sneak peek below.

The cover of 'The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers' by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda.

A sneak peek from 'The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers' by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda.

A sneak peek from 'The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers' by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda.

A sneak peek from 'The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers' by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda.

A sneak peek from 'The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers' by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda.

