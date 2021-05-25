Go inside the official Schitt's Creek tie-in book from Dan and Eugene Levy

Black Dog & Leventhal acquired Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek, an upcoming coffee-table book set to publish this October, EW has learned exclusively.

The tome will include character profiles, including for Johnny Rose (Eugene), Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara), David Rose (Dan), and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy).

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek 'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards' book cover reveal. | Credit: Black Dog + Leventhal

The pages will also highlight major moments from the six-season show, from Moira's endorsement of Herb Ertlinger Winery, the first kiss shared between Patrick (Noah Reid) and his future husband David, Moira's local production of Cabaret, and the Rose family Christmas episode.

As shown in these exclusive first-look images, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards will pay tribute to David's knits and Moira's wigs with "complete, illustrated catalogs" of both. (Finally!) Other special features include sections on Moira's one-of-a-kind lexicon, Alexis's many outlandish adventures with celebrities, and behind-the-scenes moments with the cast.

Schitt's Creek making-of book Map of the town of Schitt's Creek in the 'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards' tie-in book. | Credit: Black Dog + Leventhal

Schitt's Creek making-of book A guide to David's knits in the 'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards' tie-in book. | Credit: Black Dog + Leventhal

"We are thrilled at Black Dog & Leventhal to be part of the phenomenon that is Schitt's Creek," Running Press and Black Dog & Leventhal publisher Kristin Kiser said in a statement to EW. "What a treat for acquiring BDL publishing director Becky Koh and the rest of the team to get an up-close-and-personal peek into Dan and Eugene Levy's singular creative vision. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards will feature all the heart and humor, sweaters and wigs, and magnificent bon mots that have made Schitt's Creek such a beloved and award-winning show."

Pre-orders for the book are available now through the publisher's website.

Schitt's Creek, which first premiered on Canada's CBC Television and America's Pop TV in 2015 before getting a second wind with a new international audience on Netflix, concluded in 2020 with a season that won all the major comedy categories at the Emmys.

EW went behind the scenes of the final season with the EW On Set podcast, which featured interviews with the cast and creators and followed them during production on location. Schitt's Creek later received the documentary treatment with a special — also titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards — that aired after the series finale.