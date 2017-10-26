20 Scariest Horror Stories You Can Read for Free Online

Best Horror Stories to Read Online Right Now
Shane Leonard/Scribner; Laurence Hyman/Viking/Penguin Books; Allan Amato/Harper Collins
"Premium Harmony" by Stephen King, The New Yorker
Shane Leonard/Scribner
"Shiva, Open Your Eye" by Laird Barron
Creeping Hemlock
"Abraham's Boys" by Joe Hill
Joe Hill
"The Doll" by Daphne du Maurier
Hans Wild/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImageS
"Carmilla" by J. Sheridan Le Fanu
Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Getty Images
"Puppet Boy" by z0mbies
Getty Images
"The Ash of Memory, the Dust of Desire" by Poppy Z. Brite
Creeping Hemlock
"Sunbleached" by Nathan Ballingrud
"The Sloan Men" by David Nickle
chizinepub.com
"A Study in Emerald" by Neil Gaiman
Allan Amato/Harper Collins
"The Thing on the Doorstep" by H.P. Lovecraft
EVERETT COLLECTION
"The Lottery" by Shirley Jackson
Laurence Hyman/Viking/Penguin Books
"The Tractate Middoth" by M.R. James
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
"A Short Guide to the City" by Peter Straub
Yui Mok/PA Images/ Getty Images
"The Empty House" by Algernon Blackwood
Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis/Getty Images
"Patient Zero" by Tananarive Due
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
"The Willows" by Algernon Blackwood
"The Pale Man" Julius Long
Weird Tales
“The Residence at Whitminster” by M.R. James
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
"Philomel Cottage" by Agatha Christie
AFP/Getty Images
