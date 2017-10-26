20 Scariest Horror Stories You Can Read for Free Online

Isabella Biedenharn
October 26, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT
<p>Horror novels are wonderful if you have time to spare. But if you need a quick fix of fright, look no further than the World Wide Web, where you can read these chilling tales by familiar greats (Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, and Shirley Jackson, for example) &mdash; and some unknown talents.</p>
Best Horror Stories to Read Online Right Now

Horror novels are wonderful if you have time to spare. But if you need a quick fix of fright, look no further than the World Wide Web, where you can read these chilling tales by familiar greats (Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, and Shirley Jackson, for example) — and some unknown talents.

Shane Leonard/Scribner; Laurence Hyman/Viking/Penguin Books; Allan Amato/Harper Collins
<p>Set in King&#8217;s fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine (also the setting for&nbsp;<em>Cujo</em>), this story follows a couple whose bickering &mdash; he nags her for her weight, she chides him about his smoking &mdash; is cut short by the wife&#8217;s sudden heart attack. Read it&nbsp;at&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2009/11/09/premium-harmony">The New Yorker</a>.</em></p>
"Premium Harmony" by Stephen King, The New Yorker

Set in King’s fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine (also the setting for Cujo), this story follows a couple whose bickering — he nags her for her weight, she chides him about his smoking — is cut short by the wife’s sudden heart attack. Read it at The New Yorker.

Shane Leonard/Scribner
<p>What<em>&nbsp;</em>Barron&#8217;s admitted&nbsp;<a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Lovecraft/comments/38v3mp/is_laird_barrons_shiva_open_your_eye_about/">homage to H.P. Lovecraft</a>&nbsp;lacks in plot, it makes up for in unsettling and unforgettable atmosphere. Read it at <a href="http://www.nightmare-magazine.com/fiction/shiva-open-your-eye/"><em>Nightmare Magazine</em></a>.</p>
"Shiva, Open Your Eye" by Laird Barron

What Barron’s admitted homage to H.P. Lovecraft lacks in plot, it makes up for in unsettling and unforgettable atmosphere. Read it at Nightmare Magazine.

Creeping Hemlock
<p>Originally published in his collection <a href="https://www.amazon.com/20th-Century-Ghosts-Joe-Hill/dp/0061147982/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&amp;qid=1509026936&amp;sr=8-1&amp;dpID=51JaNixCMwL&amp;preST=_SY344_BO1,204,203,200_QL70_&amp;dpSrc=detail"><em>20th Century Ghosts</em></a>, Hill&#8217;s tale follows two boys who find a terrifying photograph in their aggressive father&#8217;s study. Read it at <a href="http://www.fiftytwostories.com/?p=597">Fifty-Two Stories</a>.</p>
"Abraham's Boys" by Joe Hill

Originally published in his collection 20th Century Ghosts, Hill’s tale follows two boys who find a terrifying photograph in their aggressive father’s study. Read it at Fifty-Two Stories.

Joe Hill
<p>This story from&nbsp;du Maurier, first published in 1937, was lost for over 70 years &mdash; but now, readers everywhere can delve into the saga of a man&#8217;s obsession with a violinist named Rebecca. Read it at&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.theguardian.com/books/2011/apr/30/the-doll-daphne-du-maurier">The Guardian.</a></em></p>
"The Doll" by Daphne du Maurier

This story from du Maurier, first published in 1937, was lost for over 70 years — but now, readers everywhere can delve into the saga of a man’s obsession with a violinist named Rebecca. Read it at The Guardian.

Hans Wild/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImageS
<p>Le Fanu&#8217;s 1871-72 gothic novella about a female vampire who preys on a young woman was written even before Bram Stoker&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Dracula.</em> Read it at <a href="https://ebooks.adelaide.edu.au/l/lefanu/carmilla/contents.html">Adelaide.edu</a>.</p>
"Carmilla" by J. Sheridan Le Fanu

Le Fanu’s 1871-72 gothic novella about a female vampire who preys on a young woman was written even before Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Read it at Adelaide.edu.

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Getty Images
<p>This tale about a teen boy and girl who end up captured by a lunatic who practices human puppetry found a wide readership on <a href="https://www.wattpad.com/175782749-puppet-boy-1">Wattpad</a>, where you can read it today.</p>
"Puppet Boy" by z0mbies

This tale about a teen boy and girl who end up captured by a lunatic who practices human puppetry found a wide readership on Wattpad, where you can read it today.

Getty Images
<p>After infidelity, a woman and her partner seek out an unsavory operation. Read it at&nbsp;<em><a href="http://www.nightmare-magazine.com/fiction/the-ash-of-memory-the-dust-of-desire/">Nightmare Magazine</a>.</em></p>
"The Ash of Memory, the Dust of Desire" by Poppy Z. Brite

After infidelity, a woman and her partner seek out an unsavory operation. Read it at Nightmare Magazine.

Creeping Hemlock
<p>Ballingrud&#8217;s story, originally written for a YA audience, follows a vampire who&#8217;s been nearly burnt to death by the sun hiding in the crawlspace of a decaying house &mdash; then a young boy finds him. Read it at&nbsp;<em><a href="http://www.nightmare-magazine.com/fiction/sunbleached/">Nightmare Magazine</a>.</em></p>
"Sunbleached" by Nathan Ballingrud

Ballingrud’s story, originally written for a YA audience, follows a vampire who’s been nearly burnt to death by the sun hiding in the crawlspace of a decaying house — then a young boy finds him. Read it at Nightmare Magazine.

<p>For a sense of how chilling Nickle&#8217;s tale is, you need only read the goosebump-inducing opening line: &#8220;Mrs. Sloan had only three fingers on her left hand, but when she drummed them against the countertop, the tiny polished bones at the end of the fourth and fifth stumps clattered like fingernails.&#8221;&nbsp;<a href="https://sites.google.com/site/davidnickle/thesloanmen">Read the full story here</a>.</p>
"The Sloan Men" by David Nickle

For a sense of how chilling Nickle’s tale is, you need only read the goosebump-inducing opening line: “Mrs. Sloan had only three fingers on her left hand, but when she drummed them against the countertop, the tiny polished bones at the end of the fourth and fifth stumps clattered like fingernails.” Read the full story here.

chizinepub.com
<p>A blend of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and H.P. Lovecraft, Gaiman&#8217;s story follows a detective and his friend trying to solve the murder of a German noble &mdash; a game readers can play as well. Read it at <a href="http://neilgaiman.com/mediafiles/exclusive/shortstories/emerald.pdf">NeilGaiman.com</a>.</p>
"A Study in Emerald" by Neil Gaiman

A blend of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and H.P. Lovecraft, Gaiman’s story follows a detective and his friend trying to solve the murder of a German noble — a game readers can play as well. Read it at NeilGaiman.com.

Allan Amato/Harper Collins
<p>&#8220;It&nbsp;is true that I have sent six bullets through the head of my best friend,&#8221; our narrator Daniel Upton says, &#8220;and yet I hope to show by this statement that I am not his murderer.&#8221; So begins Lovecraft&#8217;s classic tale of a woman who may or may not have someone else&#8217;s soul within her.&nbsp; <a href="https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Thing_on_the_Doorstep">Read it here</a>.</p>
"The Thing on the Doorstep" by H.P. Lovecraft

“It is true that I have sent six bullets through the head of my best friend,” our narrator Daniel Upton says, “and yet I hope to show by this statement that I am not his murderer.” So begins Lovecraft’s classic tale of a woman who may or may not have someone else’s soul within her.  Read it here.

EVERETT COLLECTION
<p>You&#8217;ll never look at small towns (or rocks) the same way again after reading Jackson&#8217;s haunting, memorable classic.&nbsp;<a href="http://sites.middlebury.edu/individualandthesociety/files/2010/09/jackson_lottery.pdf">Read it at Middlebury.edu</a>.</p>
"The Lottery" by Shirley Jackson

You’ll never look at small towns (or rocks) the same way again after reading Jackson’s haunting, memorable classic. Read it at Middlebury.edu.

Laurence Hyman/Viking/Penguin Books
<p>A wealthy clergyman makes two different wills, and as one of his supposed heirs searches for the hidden second one, which might be concealed in an old Hebrew book, he&#8217;s shocked by the results of his search. <a href="https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Tractate_Middoth">Read it here</a>.</p>
"The Tractate Middoth" by M.R. James

A wealthy clergyman makes two different wills, and as one of his supposed heirs searches for the hidden second one, which might be concealed in an old Hebrew book, he’s shocked by the results of his search. Read it here.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<p>Straub&#8217;s &#8220;A Short Guide to the City&#8221; recounts the tale of the &#8220;viaduct killer,&#8221; so named for the place he leaves his victims&#8217; bodies. Read it at&nbsp;<em><a href="http://www.nightmare-magazine.com/fiction/a-short-guide-to-the-city/">Nightmare Magazine</a>.</em></p>
"A Short Guide to the City" by Peter Straub

Straub’s “A Short Guide to the City” recounts the tale of the “viaduct killer,” so named for the place he leaves his victims’ bodies. Read it at Nightmare Magazine.

Yui Mok/PA Images/ Getty Images
<p>If you&#8217;re looking for a haunted house tale, you can do no better than this Blackwood classic.&nbsp;<a href="https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Empty_House_(story)">Read it here</a>.</p>
"The Empty House" by Algernon Blackwood

If you’re looking for a haunted house tale, you can do no better than this Blackwood classic. Read it here.

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis/Getty Images
<p>This post-apocalyptic &#8220;outbreak&#8221; story is told through diary entries of a young boy who&#8217;s confined to a hospital, but doesn&#8217;t quite understand why. Read it at&nbsp;<em><a href="http://www.lightspeedmagazine.com/fiction/patient-zero/">Lightspeed Magazine</a>.</em></p>
"Patient Zero" by Tananarive Due

This post-apocalyptic “outbreak” story is told through diary entries of a young boy who’s confined to a hospital, but doesn’t quite understand why. Read it at Lightspeed Magazine.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>Another of Blackwood&#8217;s most influential stories, &#8220;The Willows&#8221; follows two boys on a canoe trip as the nature around them &mdash; which Blackwood personifies &mdash; grows increasingly menacing. Read it at <a href="http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/11438?msg=welcome_stranger">Project Gutenberg</a>.</p>
"The Willows" by Algernon Blackwood

Another of Blackwood’s most influential stories, “The Willows” follows two boys on a canoe trip as the nature around them — which Blackwood personifies — grows increasingly menacing. Read it at Project Gutenberg.

<p>As Long&#8217;s story reminds us, little is creepier than a mysterious hotel guest (especially an unnaturally pale one).&nbsp;<a href="https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Weird_Tales/Volume_24/Issue_3/The_Pale_Man">Read it here</a>.</p>
"The Pale Man" Julius Long

As Long’s story reminds us, little is creepier than a mysterious hotel guest (especially an unnaturally pale one). Read it here.

Weird Tales
<p>Comprising two timelines, this ghost story tells of the death of two boys who grow fascinated with the occult &mdash;&nbsp;and then the results of their death and practice in the same house 100 years later. <a href="https://ebooks.adelaide.edu.au/j/james/mr/thin/chapter1.html">Read it here</a>.</p>
“The Residence at Whitminster” by M.R. James

Comprising two timelines, this ghost story tells of the death of two boys who grow fascinated with the occult — and then the results of their death and practice in the same house 100 years later. Read it here.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<p>A woman has disturbing recurring nightmares about her new husband being murdered &mdash; and the murderer is a kind man to whom she was once engaged.&nbsp;<a href="http://celine.klinghammer.free.fr/documents%20pdf/nouvelles/Philomel%20cottage.pdf">Read it here</a>.</p>
"Philomel Cottage" by Agatha Christie

A woman has disturbing recurring nightmares about her new husband being murdered — and the murderer is a kind man to whom she was once engaged. Read it here.

AFP/Getty Images
