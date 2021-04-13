See the cover for Sally Rooney's next novel Beautiful World, Where Are You

Sally Rooney hive, buckle up: We're one step closer to the release of her next novel. Beautiful World, Where Are You is set to hit shelves on September 7, but EW is exclusively revealing the brand new cover right now. The jacket is designed by Jon Gray, with illustrations from Manshen Lo — although the novel is the first of Rooney's canon to be released under her new publisher, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, it follows in the footsteps of the (highly pleasing) aesthetics of her previous works.

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney Image zoom Credit: Hogarth

"This book is a brilliant exploration of the intertwined lives of four characters; I wanted it to feel like you were catching glimpses of them through clouds like melted holes in the cover revealing the characters inside," designer Jon Gray tells EW exclusively. "Manshen Lo's work has exactly the right tone. It's cool and distant, but also has enough personality and detail in it to make it feel somehow very human and domestic."

Beautiful World, Where Are You follows Alice, a novelist; Felix, a warehouse employee; Eileen, Alice's best friend; and Simon, a man from her childhood. Alice and Felix travel to Rome together; Eileen is in Dublin, getting over a breakup and flirting with Simon. In keeping with Rooney's spare, yet incredibly intriguing plotlines, the four young protagonists have lots of sex, lots of anxieties (some of which are about sex), and find their friendships and romantic relationships constantly ebbing and flowing. And, in keeping with Rooney's captivating literary style, they discuss all of it in ways that perfectly capture the millennial ethos.

Beautiful World is currently the only of Rooney's three novels without an adaptation deal — the onscreen version of Normal People was nominated for four Emmys and two Golden Globes, and the same creative team is currently working on the adaptation of Rooney's debut Conversations With Friends — but given the commercial and critical success of everything she touches, it doesn't feel far behind. For now, you can preorder the upcoming book here.