Watch Ryan Reynolds join Taika Waititi to read James and the Giant Peach
Even before he directs a new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptation for Netflix, Taika Waititi is servicing Roald Dahl's legacy with a reading series of another of the author's classic books, James and the Giant Peach. Over the course of 10 episodes, Waititi will pair with various stars to make it all the way through the book. The first episode featured Chris and Liam Hemsworth (a rare collaboration between the two acting brothers), and subsequent installments have featured Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others. On Monday, it was Ryan Reynolds' turn to join in.
The James and the Giant Peach reading series is a collaboration between Waititi and the Roald Dahl Story Company to raise money for Partners In Health, a global health non-profit currently engaged in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. The Roald Dahl Story Company has pledged to match $1 million of donations, with additional partners ready to match past that point.
New episodes of Waititi's James and the Giant Peach reading series will be released on the official Roald Dahl YouTube channel each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until the book is complete.
