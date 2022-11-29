EW exclusively unveils Sasha's book cover for her personal memoir, drag history chronicle, and gender theory exploration The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.

See RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sasha Velour's stunning new book cover for The Big Reveal

The queen behind one of the greatest RuPaul's Drag Race reveals of all time has something up her (book) sleeve.

Like a handful of rose petals tumbling out of a wig to Whitney Houston's "So Emotional," EW can exclusively reveal the cover art for Sasha Velour's upcoming book The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, which the season 9 winner designed herself with photography by Tanner Abel and Nicholas J. Needham.

The Big Reveal by Sasha Velour Sasha Velour unveils 'The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag' book cover. | Credit: © 2022 by Harper Books. Photos by Tanner Abel and Nicholas J. Needham.

Billed as a hybrid collection touching on drag history and gender theory through written words and visual art, The Big Reveal serves as a chronicle of the industry's collective queer past, a tool of liberation, and a personal memoir for Sasha. Within chapters with titles like "Drag is Activism," "Drag is Herstory," "Drag is Art," "Drag is Queer," and "Drag is Utopia," Sasha breaks down the art form's complex roots from Kabuki to ballroom culture.

She also delves into her experience as a gender-fluid drag queen who rose to international prominence on RuPaul's Drag Race before touring the world with her successful Smoke & Mirrors show and launching her NightGowns docuseries.

The Big Reveal by Sasha Velour The opening spread for Sasha Velour's new book 'The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.' | Credit: © 2022 by Harper Books. Photos by Tanner Abel and Nicholas J. Needham.

"If we want to be seen as legendary, we have to weave ourselves into larger narratives," she writes in the book. "Drag simply dramatizes the ways in which we really can make choices of expression and feeling for ourselves. It shows us who 'we really are' and how people 'see us' aren't fixed realities... Drag embodies the queer possibility that exists within each of us — the infinite ways in which gender, good taste, and art can be lived."

The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag will release in April via HarperCollins. See EW's exclusive reveal of the cover art above, and tune in to the @EW account's live Twitter Spaces interview with Sasha at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Sasha Velour 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 9 winner Sasha Velour. | Credit: Courtesy of Sasha Velour

