Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike is narrating Paula Hawkins' new audiobook — here's a first listen

Rosamund Pike is no stranger to thrillers. The actress brought Gillian Flynn's notorious main character Amy Dunne to life with the film adaptation of Gone Girl, and now she's taking her literary collaboration to another level. Pike is teaming up with Paula Hawkins, the best-selling author of The Girl on the Train and Into the Water, to narrate her highly anticipated third novel.

A Slow Fire Burning follows a web of characters with one thing in common: They're connected to a young man found stabbed to death on his London houseboat. The thriller unravels the dark secrets in each of their pasts as it simultaneously solves the central murder mystery. "I love working on audiobooks when the characters are as rich and vivid as Paula's," Pike, who can currently be seen in Netflix's I Care A Lot, says in a statement. "I remember David Suchet's audiobooks of Poirot from when I was a child, and how they rescued long car journeys from tedium. I always vowed to give back for these hours of escape!"

Hawkins adds: "Rosamund Pike is absolutely one of my favorite actresses… Listening to [her] read my words has been a great thrill."

A Slow Fire Burning will hit shelves — and headphones — Aug. 31, but EW is offering up an exclusive first listen from chapter 1. Listen below.