Ronan and Dylan Farrow criticize publisher of Woody Allen's memoir: 'An utter betrayal'

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ronan Farrow and Dylan Farrow have vehemently criticized Hachette Book Group after the publisher announced plans to release Woody Allen's autobiography. Ronan, who is Allen's son and Dylan's brother, indicated that he would sever ties with Hachette, which published his 2019 book Catch and Kill.

Dylan Farrow has repeatedly accused Allen of molesting her when she was a child, which the filmmaker has consistently denied.

"I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen's memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse," Ronan tweeted Tuesday, while also claiming that Hachette "did not fact check" Allen's memoir.

"I've encouraged Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors and reputation, to conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen's account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth," he continued. "I've also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can't work with in good conscience."

Representatives for Hachette did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

It's worth noting that Catch and Kill was published by Hachette's imprint Little, Brown and Company, while Allen's memoir, Apropos of Nothing, has been acquired by a different imprint, Grand Central Publishing. Hachette's CEO, Michael Pietsch, told the New York Times that the divisions are not allowed to interfere with each other's publishing slate.

Dylan Farrow also called for Hachette to fact-check Allen's memoir on Monday, tweeting, "Hachette's publishing of Woody Allen's memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men. For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this 'memoir,' demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette's most basic responsibility.

“On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking," she added. "This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords. Hachette’s utter complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it."

Apropos of Nothing remains slated for release April 7.

Related content: