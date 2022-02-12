Mia Sosa, Alexis Daria, and more romance authors share red-hot book recommendations

Reel, by Kennedy Ryan

Reel is the first book in Kennedy Ryan's Hollywood Renaissance series and perfectly exemplifies her storytelling prowess. Canon Holt, a broody and mega-talented Hollywood director, finds his muse in Neevah Saint, a relatively inexperienced actress with the X-factor needed to play the titular role in Canon's upcoming Harlem Renaissance biopic about jazz singer Dessi Blue. Sparks fly from the moment Canon and Neevah meet. Still, they can't risk the damage to their reputations or the threats to their careers that would surely follow if a relationship between the rising starlet and her director were to blossom. The odds are against this couple, but as if often the case in romance novels, love finds a way to defeat the odds. This is an epic Black romance that honors the past, the future, and all of the moments in between: the glimpses of Dessi Blue's brilliant and tumultuous life, the promise of Neevah and Canon's love, and the wholly immersive journey that brings their story to a close. As Canon says, "Great actors inhabit the character, sometimes so much that the line between fact and fiction, them and you, blurs and you feel everything." The same could be said of Ryan's work because that is what she accomplishes here: I felt everything. —Mia Sosa