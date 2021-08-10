Robin becomes a bisexual icon in new Batman comic

Tim Drake is now canonically bi thanks to Batman: Urban Legends.

There's a new LGBTQ superhero on the block, but DC comics readers already know him well.

The latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends, a monthly anthology series, revealed that the Caped Crusader's longtime sidekick Robin, specifically the Tim Drake version of him, is bisexual.

The moment came at the end of Part 3 of the Sum of Our Parts story from writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau.

Batman: Urban Legends #6 Robin Tim Drake, a.k.a. Robin, in 'Batman: Urban Legends' #6 | Credit: DC Comics

In Part 1, which debuted in Batman: Urban Legends issue #4, Tim reunited with his old friend Bernard. Their dinner at Bincy's Bar and Grill was interrupted by Chaos Monster, who knocked out Tim and kidnapped Bernard to be sacrificed.

During the rescue mission of Part 3, featured in this week's Urban Legends #6, Bernard mentions to Robin that he wishes he could've finished his date with Tim, unaware that he's actually speaking to his love interest. A few pages later, Tim goes to see Bernard and things are clarified.

"Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?" Bernard asks.

"Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that," Tim replies.

Batman: Urban Legends #6 Robin 'Batman: Urban Legends' #6 | Credit: DC Comics

Tim's Robin now officially joins other canonized LGBTQ superheroes like Kate Kane (Batwoman), Bobby Drake (Iceman), Loki, Jean-Paul Beaubier (Northstar), Billy Kaplan (Wiccan) and Hulkling, and Midnighter and Apollo. Earlier this year, Marvel introduced the first gay Captain America by way of character Aaron Fischer.

Fans seem quite thrilled with this news. "It's overwhelming all the comments and love I'm receiving from you guys," Ortega tweeted on Tuesday with the rainbow flag emoji after the issue dropped. "thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics See you soon Tim!"