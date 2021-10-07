Rick Riordan's next Camp Half-Blood book will focus on Nico di Angelo and Will Solace

The next book in the Percy Jackson universe, which for the first time will be co-written by Riordan and collaborator Mark Oshiro, will focus on the son of Hades and his boyfriend, the son of Apollo.

Rick Riordan isn't done telling stories about Greek gods. The best-selling author behind Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently embarking on a tour for his latest book, Daughter of the Deep. That book is a riff on Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, but Riordan hasn't left his mythological interests behind. Far from it: The author will soon be returning to Percy Jackson's world, this time in a book focused on Nico di Angelo, the son of Hades who first appeared way back in The Titan's Curse.

The new book, which does not yet have a title, picks up with Nico in the aftermath of the most recent Percy Jackson-related series, The Trials of Apollo. Nico lost his friend Jason Grace in that series, but still has a ray of sunshine in his life in the form of his boyfriend, Will Solace, the son of Apollo.

In The Tower of Nero, the final book in The Trials of Apollo, Nico started hearing a voice calling out to him from Tartarus, the deepest, darkest part of his father's realm, the Underworld. Nico believes this voice to be that of Bob the Titan, who sacrificed himself to help Percy and Annabeth Chase escape Tartarus in the previous Heroes of Olympus series. In the new story, Nico and Will are determined to rescue Bob, no matter what Camp Half-Blood counselors Chiron and Mr. D have to say about it.

Nico di Angelo Nico di Angelo and Will Solace | Credit: Disney-Hyperion

After planting that story seed in The Tower of Nero and conceiving of a new book from Nico's perspective, Riordan decided he couldn't do it alone. In his first collaboration of this kind, Riordan teamed up with YA author Mark Oshiro (Anger Is a Gift) to make sure Nico's point of view would be authentic as possible. Riordan and Oshiro crafted the synopsis and manuscript together, and will receive equal credit on the book. Readers shouldn't be worried: In addition to writing acclaimed books about young LGBTQ+ characters, Oshiro is a longtime fan of the Percy Jackson universe.

"To say that I'm excited about this project doesn't do it justice," Riordan said in a statement. "This is really new and different for me, and working with Mark, who knows so much about Nico and the Percy Jackson world and writes such heartbreakingly beautiful books, has been such an incredible and rewarding process that I'm just sorry I didn't think of it sooner."

Oshiro added: "To say this is a dream come true is an understatement. My journey through the Percy Jackson saga included the development of a deep, unwavering love for Nico and Will. To have the chance to tell their story is truly an honor, and I can't wait to do them justice."

Riordan and Oshiro's book is set for release from Disney-Hyperion in summer 2023. In the meantime, check out exclusive artwork of Nico and Will above.