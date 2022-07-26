Fruit may be a gamble, but these recipes aren't.

Yada, yada, yada your way to dinner with these exclusive recipes from the official Seinfeld cookbook

No soup for you? No problem!

Now with Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook, you can make all your favorite recipes inspired by the iconic NBC comedy at home. Hitting shelves Oct. 11, the cookbook will feature a variety of recipes that all stem from food moments on the show — whether you're craving a black-and-white cookie or some of Rusty's Beef-a-Reeno.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook Credit: Insight Editions

EW has an exclusive first look at three recipes from the cookbook. Below you'll find directions on how to create Elaine's Mulligatawny Soup, George's Bedroom Pastrami, and Mrs. Choate's Marble Rye (fishhook not included).

Check out the recipes below and get cooking to avoid eating nothing but cereal for the rest of your life.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook Credit: Insight Editions

ELAINE'S MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

PREP TIME: 20 MINUTES * COOK TIME: 1 HOUR * YIELD: 8 TO 10 SERVINGS

Clueless about the strict behavioral demands genius chef Yev Kassem places on his customers, Elaine immediately earns the ire of the mercurial soup maker, commonly known as the Soup Nazi, with her careless (and hilarious) attempts at ordering.

Now, feel free to tap away on the kitchen counter during preparations. After all, it is your restaurant.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook Credit: Insight Editions

2 cups dried red lentils

12 cups vegetable broth

4 cups water

1 large onion, chopped

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon salt

1⁄2 cup finely chopped cilantro, for garnish

Thoroughly rinse lentils in clear water and drain off any excess liquid.

In a large stockpot, add the vegetable broth and water and bring to a boil. Add lentils and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the onion, garlic, ginger, carrots, celery, apples, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, turmeric, curry powder, and salt. Bring to a boil again and then reduce heat. Simmer for about 45 minutes. The liquid in the pot should reduce by about a quarter. Adjust spices to taste.

Serve hot, garnished with cilantro.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook Credit: Insight Editions

GEORGE'S BEDROOM PASTRAMI

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES * COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES * YIELD: 4 SANDWICHES

"You've combined food and sex into one disgusting, uncontrollable urge!" Though we don't recommend eating this from under the covers (that's your own business), we do think you'll enjoy this dish inspired by our balding friend. Is it "the most sensual of all the salted-cured meats"? Possibly. Ask George. Or Vivian. If you can pull them away from each other.

1⁄2 cup water, or beef stock

3 pounds thinly sliced pastrami

1⁄4 cup spicy brown mustard, divided

8 slices marble rye (see page 39)

In a large skillet over medium-low heat, warm the water or stock, then add the pastrami. Cover with a lid and let steam for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until warm. Remove from the heat and keep covered.

Divide the mustard and spread on all 8 slices of bread.

Using tongs, remove pastrami from skillet, allowing extra liquid to drip off, then divide evenly among 4 slices of bread. Top with remaining 4 bread slices.

Cut each sandwich in half and serve.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook Credit: Insight Editions

MRS. CHOATE'S MARBLE RYE

PREP TIME: 45 MINUTES PLUS 2 HOURS RISING TIME * COOK TIME: 40 MINUTES * YIELD: 1 LOAF

With apologies to Mrs. Choate — after all, Jerry DID steal her marble rye — what else would we dip into one of our recommended concoctions? Pieces can even be fastened to a fishing line to assist! Just make sure your fiancée and future in-laws aren't home while you do that. It could be awkward.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook Credit: Insight Editions

FOR THE LIGHT RYE:

1 cup warm water

1 1⁄2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon neutral cooking oil plus more for rising bowl

1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1⁄2 cups rye flour

FOR THE DARK RYE:

1 cup warm water

1 1⁄2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon neutral cooking oil plus more for rising bowl

1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1⁄2 cups rye flour

2 tablespoons dark cocoa powder

TO MAKE THE LIGHT RYE:

In the bowl of a mixer, combine the water and yeast and let sit about 5 minutes. Add the salt and molasses and mix to combine. Put the bowl on the mixer fitted with a dough hook and add the oil, all-purpose flour, and rye flour.

Knead on medium speed, being sure that all ingredients are incorporated. You may need to stop the mixer and turn the dough over by hand to ensure all ingredients are mixed in. The dough should be tacky, not wet. If it is too wet, add 1 tablespoon of flour; if too dry, add 1 tablespoon of water.

Continue kneading on medium for about 7 minutes. Dough should bounce back when poked.

Oil a large bowl and place the dough into it. Be sure that the dough is evenly coated with oil. Loosely cover bowl with plastic wrap and let dough rise for 1 hour.

TO MAKE THE DARK RYE:

Again, combine the water and yeast in the bowl of the mixer, and let it sit about 5 minutes. Add the salt and molasses and mix to combine. Fit the mixer with the dough hook and add oil, all-purpose flour, rye flour, and cocoa powder.

Repeat the steps to knead, oil, and let the dough rise.

TO MAKE THE MARBLE RYE:

Preheat the oven to 450°F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Punch down each ball of dough to release the air. Roll out the lighter dough to a 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Roll out the darker dough to the same size.

Place the darker dough on top of the lighter dough, then using the heels of your hands, push down on the two doughs to make them stick together.

Roll the combined dough tightly, starting at the short end of the rectangle. Crimp the ends and roll the dough back and forth so the loaf will stick together.

Place the rolled loaf seam side down on the baking sheet. Loosely cover the dough with plastic wrap and let rise for 1 hour until doubled in size.

Cut 1⁄2-inch diagonal scores into the top of the loaf.

Place the loaf in the oven and immediately turn the oven temperature down to 350°F.

Bake approximately 40 minutes until golden brown. Let cool completely on the baking sheet before serving.

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook, published by Insight Editions © 2022 Castle Rock Entertainment. SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & TM Castle Rock Entertainment. WB SHIELD: © & TM WBEI. (s22)

