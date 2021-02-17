Calling all horse girls! Read an excerpt from this propulsive new novel

This week, Susan Mihalic releases her debut novel Dark Horses. It's set among the pastures of Virginia, and follows a young equestrian prodigy who is coached by her strict — and, at times, oppressive — father who has offered her no other life path but to follow in his footsteps (ideally, all the way to the Olympics). As the book follows protagonist Roan's time inside the arena, she begins to unravel and grapple with all the elements of darkness within her relationship with her father. Below, read an excerpt of Dark Horses.