Read an excerpt from What the Fireflies Knew, the first novel out of Phoebe Robinson's new imprint

Comedian, producer, author and newly-minted book boss Phoebe Robinson launched her brand new imprint Tiny Reparations Books — part of Plume Books and Penguin RandomHouse — this fall with her essay collection Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes, and now the imprint's first fiction work is out in the world. What the Fireflies Knew is writer and educator Kai Harris' debut novel, about a young girl who finds herself under the care of her estranged grandfather after her father dies and her mother disappears. The book hit shelves this week, but you can read an exclusive excerpt from chapter 2 below.

What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris Kai Harris' debut novel 'What the Fireflies Knew' is out now on Phoebe Robinson's new imprint | Credit: Tiny Reparations Books

Granddaddy's house is quiet in the morning. When we lived with Daddy in the old house—dirt colored and rickety on a dead-end road—summer mornings were noisy: me watching TV, Nia complaining bout her hair or her clothes, Daddy still snoring, Momma humming and cooking buttery pancakes like I like. When Daddy woke, he'd tousle Nia's fussed-over hair, then spin me around like a carousel to the rhythm of his favorite Al Green records.

This morning don't feel like those. Granddaddy sits at the table quiet, drinking black coffee from a plain white mug. Nia don't speak, so I don't, either. She finds a box of oatmeal in the kitchen and makes a bowl that she puts in the microwave. I hope she makes me a bowl, too, but I don't ask. Instead, I sit at the table cross from Granddaddy, watching him as he reads.

Granddaddy holds the edges of the newspaper tight in his thick, calloused hands. His eyes barely move when he reads, but I know he's reading, cause every so often he makes a small grunt in the back of his throat or nods. Nia joins us at the table with two bowls of oatmeal, one for her and one for me. I realize she got the same frown on her face like Granddaddy, and I giggle. Guess we really are family.

I scoot my bowl close and dip my spoon into the oatmeal. Nia made it with brown sugar and butter, just like I like. With Momma gone, I can't help but be happy that I at least have Nia. She does some things just as good as Momma. I smile at her, my way of saying thank you, but she don't smile back. I feel the start of tears cramming up into my throat, but I swallow them down, quick. When Nia wordlessly turns to grab more brown sugar from the canister on the countertop, I whisper instead, "You the reason why Momma left."

Nia turns around so fast she spills a little bit of sugar on the floor. "What you say?" Nia's head is tilted to one side and her eyes are squinted tight like they almost closed.

"I said," I start again, louder, "you the reason why Momma left." I say each word slow, so she can hear me this time. Granddaddy hears me, too, and lowers his newspaper, just a little.

Nia stands there for a few seconds not saying anything. I bet she surprised I said something mean to her for once. Eventually, she rolls her eyes and says, quiet, "You so stupid."

"Girls." Granddaddy finally speaks, folding his newspaper and placing it on the table in front of him. I think he's gon' say more, but he don't. Nia comes back to the table and slams her bowl down, hard. I laugh.

"You the stupid one," I say, feeling confident now.

"Kenyatta—" Granddaddy starts, but I keep going.

"You think you all that," I yell at Nia, "when you can't even get good grades in school. All you care bout are your stupid friends, and they dumb just like you. Even Momma don't like you, and she like everybody! Now I gotta be stuck here with him"—glare at Granddaddy—"all cause of you!"

Nia and Granddaddy both stand up at the same time.

"Shut up, KB!" Nia yells.

"That's enough!" Granddaddy shouts.

Satisfied, I grab my bowl and leave the table. I bet Granddaddy and Nia watching as I dump all my oatmeal in the trash, one spoonful at a time. When I'm done, I don't even look back at them. I grab my book and my rainbow jacket, and I march out the door with a smile on my face.

**

With my book in hand for inspiration, I try to see Granddaddy's world the way Anne would. Everything comes alive as I find the right words to describe what I see. I tread through a patch of mud that covers my sandaled feet. Granddaddy's house is nestled right in the middle of a quiet street, with towering trees and only a handful of houses on either side. I imagine I'm an explorer at the start of a mysterious journey. Kinda scared and full of questions. There is a giant field in the backyard, and I go there now, cautiously navigating knee-high grass and dodging bugs that fill the air with a whizzing noise like air pushing out of a balloon. I inhale the smell of fresh cut grass. Plants bigger than my head poke up from the dirt in crowded groups, like they ain't got enough space to stretch. A small, furry animal runs past me and up a tree. I think it's a squirrel, but it don't look like them squirrels in Detroit that steal your food if you drop it.

I continue through the squishy mud to the pond, where there's fish swimming in the murky water and frogs burping on top. Colorful flowers remind me of the rainbows in my books. Back at the dead-end house, we never had real flowers. Momma kept a glass vase on the card table in the kitchen, which mostly stayed empty.

But sometimes she would fill it with plastic flowers from the dollar store. The petals on the fake flowers pulled off in mounds with a smell like rubber bands.

I pick a flower that smells like clean laundry and perfume. I pick another, and another. Even though I'm mad at her, picking flowers makes me think of Nia. She never liked Momma's plastic flowers and would hide them under the sink when her friends came over. I bet, if I picked the right ones and gave them to her, it might finally make Nia smile.

But then I remember yelling at Nia. Yelling at Granddaddy. Even though it felt good to take all my sad and turn it into mad for once, now I just feel kinda bad. Especially since I was s'posed to be tryna get Nia to be my friend again. I bet I just ruined that for good.

"We're going outside!" The voice comes from behind me, on the other side of the street, where a boy and a girl race down the porch steps. I stop looking for flowers and watch them instead.

The boy looks older than the girl, maybe even older than me. But not older than Nia. I watch as he pulls the girl in a bright red wagon. I always wanted a wagon like that one, but even after begging Momma and Daddy every year for Christmas we ain't ever get one. What we did get, one Christmas, was one of them Barbie Jeeps. It was shiny and purple and perfect. Well, cept for the fact that it was a hand‑me‑down from a middle school girl at our church and it ain't work no more, plus it was covered with old Sesame Street stickers and lots of rust. But we loved that Jeep like it was brand- new. We used to take turns pushing each other down the sidewalk, but mostly Nia would push me, cause when I tried to push her, we wouldn't get too far. But she ain't mind. We would play outside together every day, Nia pushing me in that old Barbie Jeep and me laughing til my face hurt.

This excerpt was reprinted from What The Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris published by Tiny Reparations Books, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Kai Harris

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.