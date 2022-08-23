House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski

Newson loved House of Leaves so much that he almost flunked out of college. "It was so riveting, I barely studied and subsequently barely passed my class," he explains. Using an unconventional style and unusual page layout, Mark Z. Danielewski's debut novel is about a family who lives in a house with a labyrinth whose story is being told in a documentary. Part of the book's memorable style is the use of footnotes, which are present in My Government Means to Kill Me. "[Danielewski's] use of footnotes created another layer to the novel that made the story more credible," he says. "What I loved about his footnotes is they told you another track of the story, and they gave you another lens on the world."

Newson looks at his footnotes as if they were added through the eyes of a gay editor. The pieces of information about the historical events and figures included are of interest to an LGBTQ audience. This was most present when including well-known figures in the story. Newson uses Lena Horne as an example. "What I find interesting is when Lena Horne talked about her ideal man, and she named a gay man," he explains. Through a storied career, this factoid about her allows readers to see her in a new way. The footnotes Newson uses are a highly-curated encyclopedia that runs alongside the book.