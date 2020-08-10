If you read Rodham, you know that Curtis Sittenfeld is no stranger to writing a sex scene. The author wrote her own reimagining of Hillary Clinton's life and career — what would have happened if she had left Bill Clinton before they even got married — and the book (a New York Times bestseller that is set to become a Hulu series) included a few, shall we say, creative liberties about what went on between Rodham and Clinton behind closed doors. The internet, being the internet, took notice. And Curtis Sittenfeld took notice of the notice.