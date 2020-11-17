Quentin Tarantino signs deal to write Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization

Quentin Tarantino is diving back into his version of Hollywood.

The filmmaker has signed a two-book deal with Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, to write a novelization of his acclaimed 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a nonfiction book called Cinema Speculation, a deep dive into '70s cinema which will include essays, reviews, personal writing, and “what if’s."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be published in the summer of 2021 as a Harper Perennial mass market paperback, alongside eBook and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will follow in fall 2021. The novel will chart the lives of Tarantino’s protagonists — TV actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth — both forward and backward in time.

“In the '70s movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” says Tarantino, in a statement. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”