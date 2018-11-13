If you think there’s nothing better than watching the Fab Five — Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown — transform the lives of the once not-so-fabulous, think again. Their new book Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life was released this week, and now anyone can reference their expertise and give themself a makeover (or, as the Fab Five like to say, make-better).

In anticipation of the book’s publication, EW caught up with the guys by phone, during a day of filming for QE season 3, for a lightning round of Books of My Life. Bonus: At the end, they share juicy details about their own book. Can you believe??