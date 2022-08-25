The early stages of the coronavirus pandemic were a difficult time for everyone — including the Princess of Genovia herself, Mia Thermopolis.

In March 2020, Meg Cabot, the author of the beloved Princess Diaries series, shared 16 delightful missives plucked straight from Princess Mia's diary on her blog, dubbing them Corona Princess Diaries. The entries saw Mia attempt to navigate the same unknown territory that longtime readers and fans of the film series starring Anne Hathaway were experiencing — living with extended family, health restrictions, and social distancing — while also providing a royal twist as the princess worked to prioritize the health and safety of her fictional principality.

But Mia's journey didn't end when social distancing restrictions were lifted. On Thursday, Cabot announced that The Quarantine Princess Diaries, the 12th novel in the series, will be released in March 2023.

Anne Hathaway in 'The Princess Diaries; author Meg Cabot Anne Hathaway in 'The Princess Diaries; author Meg Cabot | Credit: Everett Collection; Johnny Louis/FilmMagic

The book, which marks the first Princess Diaries title in more than six years, will include the previously released entries (which have been "edited and updated with completely new content") as well as "entirely original, never-before-seen entries."

And while Genovia might be a small country, it certainly sounds like a lot of big problems have arisen in over the past few years. According to Cabot's announcement, the new book will detail "Princess Mia's personal (and political) battles while imposing health restrictions on her small European nation." Her challenges will include "a suspected royal affair," "the invention (and implementation) of an intranasal vaccine by Michael Moscovitz" and, of course, "one very demanding royal grandmother."

If that wasn't inspiration enough to revisit the books or pop over to Disney+ for another rewatch, a portion of the profits from Quarantine Princess Diaries will go to VOW for Girls, a global charity that aims to end child marriage.

Check out Cabot's website for more info.

