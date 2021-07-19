Prince Harry is writing an 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir

Promising "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape" the Duke of Sussex, Penguin Random House will publish the untitled book in fall 2022.

Get ready to hear about a prince's life — in his own words. Penguin Random House announced on Monday that it will be publishing a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

The announcement describes the still-untitled memoir as "intimate and heartfelt," and promises that it will give "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape" the British prince.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Croke Park, home of Ireland's largest sporting organization, the Gaelic Athletic Association on July 11, 2018.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

As a British royal, Harry has spent his whole life in the spotlight, but reached another level of media attention after marrying American actress Meghan Markle in 2018. The two stepped down as official members of the royal family and moved to California in 2020, and scandalized the British press with their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. Markle gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June.

Harry's memoir is tentatively scheduled for release in fall 2022. According to Random House, Harry will be donating proceeds to charity.