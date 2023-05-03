The 7 royal reads to keep Prince Charles' coronation party going

Spare by Prince Harry

Need to catch up on the royal drama? Spare is bursting with it, revealing the trials and tribulations of Prince Harry's life. In particular, it lays bare the grievances he has with his family, both for their dealings with his mother, Princess Diana, and with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children. If you're watching the coronation and wondering where Meghan is or why things seem chilly between Harry and his brother William or Harry and Charles, this book will give you more information than you ever wanted on the subject. But in all seriousness, it's an unguarded, unvarnished look at royal life from a man who desperately wants peace and happiness — and is convinced he can only get it by leaving no stories left untold for the tabloids to twist and dissect.