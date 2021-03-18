EW has the first look at Please Don't Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes

Phoebe Robinson has been leaving her mark on the publishing world since the release of her first essay collection (You Can't Touch My Hair) in 2016, but come September 2021 she's taking her influence to a whole new level. The actress, comedian, producer, and (of course) bestselling author's very own book imprint Tiny Reparations is launching with her third book Please Don't Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes. EW has the answers to all your questions — but first, the cover.

Please Don't Sit On My Bed in Your Outside Clothes

Expanding on her two previous books, Outside Clothes will be another essay collection with stories from her own life that promise to be equal parts hilarious and thoughtful. Robinson will tackle the most important advice she's learned from her parents, her decision — along with her boyfriend, whom she lovingly calls British Bakeoff — not to have children, to the recent expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The book, which will hit shelves on September 28, lays the groundwork for the goals of Tiny Reparations Books, which Robinson created in an effort to making publishing less white on all sides of the business, from editors to writers. Previously announced acquisitions from the imprint include a nonfiction essay collection from Lester Fabian Brathwaite, a former editor at Out magazine, and a debut novel from Kai Harris, who is currently getting her Ph.D. in fiction at Western Michigan University.

pr_218728712892981 Image zoom Credit: Krista Schlueter for EW

Robinson will have a packed schedule (even moreso than usual), as the adaptation of her previous book, Everything's Trash But It's Okay, was recently announced. The 2018 collection will serve as inspiration for a Freeform series in which she'll write, produce, and star. Oh, and there's an HBO Max comedy special in the works, too. Somebody send Phoebe some coffee?

