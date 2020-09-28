Phoebe Robinson just announced the first books coming to her Tiny Reparations imprint

Comedian, author, podcaster, television host, and now publishing impresario — Phoebe Robinson's résumé is getting longer. This summer, Robinson announced her intent to form her very own books imprint in partnership with Dutton/Plume, of powerhouse Penguin RandomHouse. On Monday, Tiny Reparations Books went public with its first acquisitions, part of Robinson's vision to amplify diverse voices and push the national conversation forward.

The acquisition titles are a nonfiction essay collection from Lester Fabian Brathwaite, a former editor at Out magazine, and a debut novel from Kai Harris, who is currently getting her Ph.D. in fiction at Western Michigan University. Check out the official synopses below.

Rage: The Evolution of a Black Queer Body in America, by Lester Fabian Braithwaite

As a young gay Black man, Brathwaite's search for love thrust him into the crosshairs of a potent and specific brand of racism. In Rage, he converts his trauma into a powerful weapon and critiques the evolution of his Black queer consciousness.

What the Firelies Knew, by Kai Harris

This deeply compassionate coming-of-age novel is told from the perspective of an 11-year-old as she tries to make sense of her new life living with her estranged grandfather and sister after the death of her father and disappearance of her mother. Capturing all the vulnerability, perceptiveness, and inquisitiveness of a young Black girl on the cusp of puberty, this novel reveals that heartbreaking but necessary component of growing up — the realization that loved ones can be flawed, sometimes significantly so, and that the perfect family we all dream of looks different up close.

Both novels are expected next year. Tiny Reparations will also be publishing Robinson's second book, Six Feet Apart, which is due to hit shelves in fall 2021.