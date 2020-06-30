Patrick Stewart is working on a memoir

Star Trek legend Sir Patrick Stewart will use his downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to pen his memoir, Gallery Books announced on Tuesday.

Stewart says he was in the middle of shooting Star Trek: Picard when the pandemic shut down Hollywood and now has the time to reflect on his life and career for the as-yet-untitled project. The pages will be filled with stories from his childhood in Yorkshire, England where he experienced poverty and domestic violence, all the way up to his career in Hollywood and his passion for political advocacy and ongoing charity work.

"The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background," he said in a statement.

"Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, Star Trek: Picard, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime...what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks' time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And...I have the time. But most importantly, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could."

No release date for the memoir has been announced as of yet.