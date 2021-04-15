The next Outlander book finally has a release date — plus, see the cover

The literary droughtlander is finally coming to an end.

Readers will get a new story featuring Jamie, Claire, and the rest of the Fraser clan this fall. EW can exclusively report that Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone, the ninth novel in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander saga, will be released Nov. 23. (Pre-order it here.)

"I'm honestly and truly THRILLED to announce that We. Have. A. PUB DATE!! for BEES!" the author said in a statement. "So looking forward to sharing this book with you all!"

EW can also reveal the cover for the novel below, along with tightly kept details about what fans can expect from the next Outlander story. It picks up where the previous novel, Written In My Own Heart's Blood, left off. At last, the entire family is reunited as Brianna, Roger, and their children return to Fraser's Ridge in North Carolina in 1779, smack in the midst of the American Revolution.

Go Tell The Bees that I am gone by Diana Gabaldon Credit: courtesy Diana Gabaldon

"The past may seem the safest place to be . . . but it is the most dangerous time to be alive. . . ." begins the book's description. "Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall were torn apart by the Jacobite Rising in 1743, and it took them twenty years to find each other again. Now the American Revolution threatens to do the same.

"It is 1779 and Claire and Jamie are at last reunited with their daughter, Brianna, her husband, Roger, and their children on Fraser's Ridge. Having the family together is a dream the Frasers had thought impossible," the copy continues. "Yet even in the North Carolina backcountry, the effects of war are being felt. Tensions in the Colonies are great and local feelings run hot enough to boil Hell's tea-kettle. Jamie knows loyalties among his tenants are split and it won't be long until the war is on his doorstep.

"Brianna and Roger have their own worry: that the dangers that provoked their escape from the twentieth century might catch up to them. Sometimes they question whether risking the perils of the 1700s—among them disease, starvation, and an impending war—was indeed the safer choice for their family," it concludes. "Not so far away, young William Ransom is still coming to terms with the discovery of his true father's identity—and thus his own—and Lord John Grey has reconciliations to make, and dangers to meet . . . on his son's behalf, and his own. Meanwhile, the Revolutionary War creeps ever closer to Fraser's Ridge. And with the family finally together, Jamie and Claire have more at stake than ever before."

STARZ Pre-Golden Globe Celebration - Arrivals Credit: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

EW previously shared an excerpt from the novel all the way back in 2016, before it was included in the special features for the season 2 Blu-ray of Starz's television adaptation.

Written In My Own Heart's Blood was released in 2014, leaving fans seven years to wait for this next tale.

But they've had plenty to keep them occupied. Starz's Outlander also premiered in 2014, and while readers have waited for the next book, they've been able to follow Jamie and Claire's love story and the adventures of the entire cast of characters as they've been brought to life on television.

Season 6 of the series is currently in production, and the show has been renewed for a seventh.