Before they were Oscar darlings…
Mary Cybulski/Fox Searchlight; Paramount Pictures; Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.; David Lee/Focus Features; Erika Doss/Fox
Black Klansman, by Ron Stallworth
David Lee/Focus Features; Flatiron Books
If Beale Street Could Talk, by James Baldwin
Tatum Mangus/Annapurna Pictures; Vintage
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, by Lee Israel
Mary Cybulski/Fox Searchlight; Simon + Schuster
First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong, by James R. Hansen
Daniel McFadden/Universal Pictures; Simon + Schuster
A Morte de Stalin, by Fabien Nury (author) and Thierry Robin (illustrator)
Nicola Dove/IFC Films; Tres Estrelas
My Abandonment, by Peter Rock
Scott Green/Bleecker Street; Mariner Books
Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction, by David Sheff
Francois Duhamel/Amazon Studios; Mariner Books
Crazy Rich Asians, by Kevin Kwan
Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.; Anchor
All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid, by Matt Bai
Frank Masi SMPSP/Columbia Pictures; Vintage
Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family, by Garrard Conley
Focus Features; Riverhead Book
Wildlife, by Richard Ford
IFC Films.; Grove Press
The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas
Erika Doss/Fox; HarperCollins
You Were Never Really Here, by Jonathan Ames
Alison Cohen Rosa/Amazon Studios; Vintage
The Wife, by Meg Wolitzer
Graeme Hunter/Sony Pictures Classics; Scribner
Annihilation, by Jeff VanDerMeer
Peter Mountain/Paramount Pictures; FSG Originals
