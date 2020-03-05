Oprah's Book Club to air two-part interview with American Dirt author Jeanine Cummins

American Dirt type Book genre Fiction Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Oprah Winfrey will confront the controversy surrounding her latest book club pick, American Dirt, during a two-part interview with author Jeanine Cummins that will stream on Apple TV+ this week.

Winfrey's series Oprah's Book Club will tackle the polarizing reactions to the novel, which follows a Mexican mother and her son fleeing their home country for the U.S. Published Jan. 21, American Dirt has been some praised by some literary figures (Stephen King called it "extraordinary") but also critiqued by high-profile book critics, fellow authors, and members of the Latinx community.

The first half of the episode will feature an in-depth conversation between Winfrey, Cummins, and Latinx authors Julissa Arce, Esther Cepeda, and Reyna Grande. The second half will feature Winfrey speaking to Latinx people who saw themselves reflected in the book for a discussion about real-life migrant experiences.

Image zoom OBC: Author Jeanine Cummins is interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, February, 13th, 2020 in Tuscon, Arizona while appearing on Oprah's Book Club. Photo by Karen Ballard Karen Ballard

“If you read the book there is no doubt you heard about the controversy around it,” Winfrey said in a statement Wednesday. “I heard and understand the concerns and wanted to bring together many voices to lean into this conversation because for 25 years on The Oprah Show I learned that is the only way I think we can actually gain a better understanding of one another.”

The two-part episode of Oprah's Book Club will begin streaming March 6 at midnight ET. Watch a trailer above.

