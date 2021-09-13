Cliff Booth steers into trouble in first look at hardcover of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization

The hardcover of Quentin Tarantino 's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization finds the writer-director highlighting both an extreme moment from his '60s-set Tinseltown tale, as stuntman Cliff Booth drives into the Manson Family-occupied Spahn Ranch, as well as the lower extremities of Pussycat, the character played by Margaret Qualley in the film.

And that's just one of the additional goodies which readers can expect when Harper publishes this new edition of the novel on Nov. 9. EW can reveal that the hardcover version will include two color inserts featuring never-before-seen photos from the set and posters and other memorabilia from Rick Dalton's career. The book will also feature an original, exclusive script for a Bounty Law episode by Tarantino titled "Incident at Inez," and a Mad Magazine parody of Bounty Law titled "Lousy Law: Loser's Last Ride."