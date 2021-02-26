Olga Tokarczuk is finally bringing her magnum opus The Books of Jacob to U.S. readers — see the first look

Olga Tokarczuk has been stunning the readers of her native Poland since her literary fiction debut in 1993, but only a handful of her novels have made it across the pond. But now, the Nobel Prize Laureate — who received the award in 2019 — will release the epic The Books of Jacob. EW has the first look at the 900-page tome's cover, and details about the Winter 2022 release.

"I'm very happy that at last, after many adventures and years of anticipation, my book will finally be available to English-language readers," Tokarczuk tells EW in a statement. "For someone who writes in a so-called 'minor language,' being published in English is like being launched into outer space. Once it happens, the work becomes available everywhere and to practically anyone."

Jacob, which was originally published in 2014 and was translated by Jennifer Croft (who also did the translation for Flights in 2018), concerns itself with —and questions — Poland's preferred narrative as a nation of tolerance for all. It follows Jacob Frank, a real-life Polish Jew who believed himself to be the Messiah. While it is a work of fiction, it required an extensive amount of research: the author drove across Europe to trace the path of Blake's life.

The cover and frontispiece, seen here for the first time, was designed by Grace Han, who used a font that was initially developed for movie credits and posters. She tells EW that the font was created to be "humanist," and most importantly for the book's frontispiece, to provide the most information as possible in a limited space: "I Wanted the cover and frontis to give a glimpse into the remarkable world Olga crates, and I hope the cover encourages readers to fully delve into it."

"I hope that my local, true story set in the eighteenth century will become a universal tale," adds Tokarczuk. "About crossing borders and the spirit of rebellion that's always smouldering within humankind."