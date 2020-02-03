On Feb. 11, Princeton University Press will publish The Obama Portraits, an illustrated ode to the paintings of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as the work that went into them. A collaboration between National Portrait Gallery curators Taína Caragol and Dorothy Moss; art-history professor Richard J. Powell; and NPG director Kim Sajet, the book features several never-before-seen photos. EW can unveil a few of them here, exclusively.