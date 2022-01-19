It's a 'Bones Day' for Noodle! TikTok's viral pug gets his own picture book

Get the exclusive first look at Jonathan Graziano's debut, Noodle and the No Bones Day, available in June.

Even with all that's happened in the past couple of years, no one could've ever guessed that millions of people's days would be determined by the figurative skeletal system of a 13-and-a-half-year-old pug.

Like other famous petecessors (Boo the Pomeranian, Grumpy Cat), Noodle's rise to fame came via social media when his owner, Jonathan Graziano, decided to share their bellwether ritual on his TikTok, @JonGraz.

Each morning, Graziano lifts the rescue pug out of his bed. If Noodle melts back into his bed, Graziano calls it a "No Bones Day" and encourages his 4.6 million followers to be "kind to yourself" by doing things like wearing "soft pants" and "buying a box of frozen taquitos and making all of them." If Noodle stays standing, it's a "Bones Day" and Graziano suggests everyone indulge their ambitions — ask for that raise! — while also treating themselves to everything from extra guac to West Elm pillows.

Not even Graziano can predict if it will be a Bones or a No Bones Day, but EW can exclusively reveal that June 7 will be a Bones Day for sure, when Graziano and Noodle's picture book is, ahem, unleashed on the world.

No Bones Day/ Bones Day Noodle the pug is getting is own picture book. | Credit: Dan Tavis

Titled Noodle and the No Bones Day, and published by Simon & Schuster, Graziano's debut will cover a fictional day in Noodle's life as he experiences his first No Bones Day. With charming illustrations by Dan Tavis (Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion), the book aims to raise children's emotional IQ by showing them that, like Noodle, some days we have what it takes to get up and out and some days we don't, and no matter what, both are alright.

"These videos have helped bring much-needed joy to so many (myself included)," says Graziano in an announcement for Noodle and the No Bones Day. "I hope this book helps to remind anyone who reads it that it's always okay to take the time to take care of yourself."

Graziano, a social media manager, adopted Noodle when the pug was 7-and-a-half years old, and while their routine was something Graziano started early in their relationship, the outside world has only known about it since last August. According to Graziano, Noodle's predictions have spurred people to do everything from proposing to their partners to buying lottery tickets that ultimately ended up being winners.

Although 2022 has yet to show us any mercy, it's no surprise that Graziano and Noodle's message of being kind to ourselves continues to inspire millions. So, whether you order Noodle and the No Bones Day to help teach your children about self-care or as a coffee table book to remind yourself that you deserve those expensive pillows, always remember: A Noodle a day will help keep the bones in play.