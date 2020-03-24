Read the first full issue of colorful fight comic No One Left to Fight for free

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

The spread of coronavirus is making 2020 a weird time for everyone, not least comic book readers. With the news this week that Diamond Comics Distributors, the major player in the "direct market" system that distributes comics from publishers like Marvel and DC to stores across the country, is no longer accepting or distributing new books for the duration of this health crisis, the future of the industry is full of uncertainty. But all of this week's books are still hitting stores as planned, including the collected edition of Dark Horse's No One Left to Fight. The colorful anime-inspired fight comic was one of EW's favorite comics of 2019, and now you can read the first issue here, for free.

Created by writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Fico Ossio, No One Left to Fight revolves around the character Vâle. In the vein of classic anime heroes like Dragon Ball's Goku, Vâle is a renowned martial artist who has saved the world from destruction many times. But now he's past his prime, and all the villains appear to be defeated — so now Vâle's big mission is figuring out what to do with the rest of his life. Don't take the title too literally, though — there are several incredible action sequences, especially in the final chapter.

"Through the genre, the character designs, the color, the type of story and its pacing, we constructed a unique personality for the book and I don't think there's another one quite like it," Ossio tells EW. "The final fight was definitely the most fun part of this first series. We were building up to it, but we wanted the readers first to connect with the characters so that by the time we start dishing some epic blows they would feel them many times over."

Sitterson and Ossio put a lot of work into the world-building of No One Left to Fight. Whole untold stories seem to reside in specific details of Vâle's outfit, or in off-handed things said by his lifelong frenemy Timor. Though this series was only five issues, if there's enough interest in the collected edition they are interested in creating more stories set in this world. So if you enjoy the first issue below, consider checking out the full collection so Sitterson and Ossio can make more someday.

Obviously coronavirus has made it difficult to buy comics in the traditional way, but there are several options. Many comic stores are offering curbside pickup or mail delivery services (use the Comic Shop Locator to find contact information for your nearby store, which you can use to find out what services they are offering). With so many small businesses now on the edge of uncertainty, buying local will help them more than ever — especially since Amazon is already weighed down under a deluge of orders from people staying at home. On the bright side, No One Left to Fight's colorful, engrossing story could be exactly what you need to take your mind off things.

"Everyone's stressed right now; about COVID-19, the effects of social distancing, impacts on the global economy, and the effect that all of this will have on comic book shops and our favorite medium," Sitterson tells EW. "We're not so arrogant as to think that a really, extremely awesome comic book can fix any of that, but our hope is that reading THE COMIC YOU ALWAYS WANTED can give you – even momentarily – a sense of escape."

Sitterson and Ossio have been referring to No One Left to Fight this way, as "the comic you always wanted," because it is such a blend of their favorite genres and stories — and given fan reactions, the same is true for many readers.

"The single issues of No One Left to Fight flew off shelves, selling out all over the country and leading readers and retailers alike to demand a second printing of issue #1," Sitterson says. "While we were thrilled and overwhelmed by the book's success, we knew that being an instant collector's item could make it difficult for new readers to get onboard with THE COMIC YOU ALWAYS WANTED. That's why we're so excited to partner with EW, making the entire first issue available for free."

Check out the full first issue below, and check out the collected edition of No One Left to Fight if you want more. EW also put together a list of other comic recommendations to read during social distancing.

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

Image zoom Fico Ossio for Dark Horse

