Dreamer makes her comic book debut in DC Pride with a story written by Supergirl's Nicole Maines, and Batwoman's Camrus Johnson is writing a Luke Fox story in a Batman anthology comic.

From screen to page: Arrowverse stars writing stories for upcoming DC comics

Two Arrowverse actors are adding "comic book writer" to their resumés.

Supergirl's Nicole Maines and Batwoman's Camrus Johnson are penning stories about their respective characters in upcoming anthology comics from DC Comics.

Image zoom Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW; The CW

TV's first transgender superhero, Maines is teaming up with artist Rachel Slott to shepherd her groundbreaking Supergirl character Nia Nal/Dreamer from screen to page for the first time with a story featured in the publisher's DC Pride. Arriving in June, DC Pride is an 80-page anthology comic celebrating Pride and spotlighting some of the DC Universe's LGBTQIA+ characters. On top of Maines' Dreamer, the book will feature stories about Kate Kane Batwoman (James Tynion IV and Trung Le Nguyen), Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn (Mariko Tamaki and Amy Reeder), Midnigther (Steve Orlando and Stephen Byrne), Renee Montoya (Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge), and more. (Here's more information about DC's Pride initiatives, including new series and variant covers.)

"Well, isn't this just a Dream come true?!??" Maines tweeted when the news broke Thursday morning. "I'm SO excited to be able to say that I've been working with @DCComics to introduce #Dreamer into the #dcuniverse with an 8-pager of her very own!"

Image zoom Credit: Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Tamra Bonvillain/DC Comics

Meanwhile, Johnson, who also writes and directs on the side, is writing an "action-packed" story about his character Luke Fox (unrelated to the show) in Batman: Legends Urban #4, an ongoing anthology series hitting shelves June 8. Boasting stories about Tim Drake, the Grifter, and Batman and Red Hood, the comic includes work from Chip Zdarsky, Meghan Fitzmartin, Matthew Rosenberg, Eddy Barrows, Belén Ortega, Ryan Benjamin, Marcus To, and Eber Ferriera.

This isn't the first time an Arrowverse actor has written a DC Comics. In 2016, Arrow's John Barrowman previously wrote Arrow: The Dark Archer, which spotlighted his villainous character and was set in between the CW drama's third and fourth seasons.

Image zoom Credit: Dustin Nguyen/DC Comics

Image zoom Credit: Jorge Molina/DC Comics

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW. Supergirl returns for its final season March 30 at 9 p.m. following The Flash.

This story has been updated with Maines' tweet.

