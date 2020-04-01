First look: Nick Hornby's new novel Just Like You is a love story 'against all odds'

Image zoom Just Like You by Nick Hornby Riverhead

Nick Hornby feels like his next novel is taking on a whole new resonance.

The best-selling author of such fizzy classics as High Fidelity and About a Boy will publish his next novel, Just Like You, in the fall. It's but the latest unlikely romance from Hornby, this time between a nearly divorced 41-year-old schoolteacher with two school-aged sons and a 22-year-old part-time butcher still living at home. But with most of the world practicing social distancing, it's carrying a little extra meaning for him.

"At the moment, how can we not be thinking about the connections we make with each other?" he tells EW. "How they happen, how much we miss them when they're not so easily forged. It's one of my favorite topics — people connecting with each other against all odds, across different backgrounds of class or age or race, and finding out what a surprising amount they share with each other."

The book follows the surprising courtship between its two heroes from the moment they meet at the butcher counter. It arrives as Hornby's first full-length novel in six years; his most recents are Funny Girl, a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-esque story of an aspiring female comic in '60s London, and Juliet, Naked, the 2009 rom-com recently adapted into an acclaimed film starring Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke.

EW can exclusively reveal the cover for Just Like You, which you can see above. "I love how this jacket captures intimacy and connection, especially in this moment," Hornby says. The rest, for now, will stay a mystery.

Just Like You publishes Sept. 29 and is available for pre-order.

