New romance novels perfect for Halloween season

Extra Witchy by Ann Aguirre

Ann Aguirre continues her witchy romance series with this latest installment, a tale of divorcee Leanne Vanderpol and the down-on-his-luck guy who might get her to change her thoughts on love and marriage. Leanne is over it after two failed marriages, choosing to invest all her time and emotional energy in her coven. But when she decides to run for city council, she realizes she could use a husband to help shore up her image. Enter Trevor Montgomery, the most popular guy from high school, who became a cautionary tale after partying away his future. When Leanne walks into his life, he wonders if she might finally be the hope he needs. Light on the witchcraft and strong on the rom-com vibes, Extra Witchy has all the coziness of a Hallmark movie with just an extra hint of autumnal magic.