New romance novels perfect for Halloween season
It's spooky season, and is there anything better than a read that matches your mood?
Whether you want something a bit witchy, are still loving up on vampires, or require something a little more demonic, there's no shortage of romance novels ideal for Halloween.
We've rounded up six of our favorite 2022 releases that have that mystical, magical, spooky vibe, just in time for you to pour yourself a class of apple cider, carve a jack o'lantern, and get reading.
Just remember to practice safe hex!
The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
A follow-up to last year's frothy The Ex Hex, lovingly dubbed "Hocus Pocus but they f–k" by the author herself, The Kiss Curse offers up more of Sterling's signature humor and delightful magical antics. When Llewellyn "Wells" Penhaven returns to Graves Glen to reestablish his family's connection to the town they founded, Gwyn Jones is peeved to find the witch setting up shop directly across from her own witchcraft store, Something Wicked. A professional rivalry rages until an accidental kiss ignites the spark between them, pushing them closer together as they must investigate a new coven in town and Gwyn's mysteriously fading powers. If you prefer your Halloween spooky and funny, you can't go wrong with this delightful rom-com that continues to prove Erin Sterling really is 100 percent that witch.
When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke
Vampire romances are practically as old as the genre itself, but there's always room for some new blood. In Gloria Duke's novel, it's body positivity — and the prospect of learning to accept the immortal form which you have been placed in for all eternity. When Lily Baines accidentally is turned into a vampire by Tristan after some intense necking, the two must team up to take on other vampires, Lily's work-rival-turned-slayer, and Lily's mother's never ending tone-deaf fitness advice. Duke combines the thrilling aspects of a vampire adventure tale with the real-world stakes of living in a diet-obsessed world in a body that will never change or die. With charm and wit, Duke proves that even when you're immortal, some things will always be a pain in the neck.
From Bad to Cursed by Lana Harper
Lana Harper established herself as a master of full-throttle magical adventure and enchanted rom-com vibes with Payback's A Witch, and this past spring, she continued the witchery with From Bad to Cursed. Wild child and talented witch Isadora Avramov dreams of abandoning the family business to become an indie fashion designer. But she finds herself in over her head when she must team up with her archenemy, the insufferably noble Rowan Thorn, to investigate a series of incidents sabotaging the celebrations leading up to the year's Beltane festival. But when the duo start tracking clues to a striking conclusion, they can't ignore the crackling attraction between them. Harper knows how to summon a wickedly charming read with Practical Magic vibes, and From Bad to Cursed is another feather in her very pointy hat.
Extra Witchy by Ann Aguirre
Ann Aguirre continues her witchy romance series with this latest installment, a tale of divorcee Leanne Vanderpol and the down-on-his-luck guy who might get her to change her thoughts on love and marriage. Leanne is over it after two failed marriages, choosing to invest all her time and emotional energy in her coven. But when she decides to run for city council, she realizes she could use a husband to help shore up her image. Enter Trevor Montgomery, the most popular guy from high school, who became a cautionary tale after partying away his future. When Leanne walks into his life, he wonders if she might finally be the hope he needs. Light on the witchcraft and strong on the rom-com vibes, Extra Witchy has all the coziness of a Hallmark movie with just an extra hint of autumnal magic.
Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin
Though witch Lucinda Caraway enjoys her life in the mystical town of Freya Grove, as a high school history teacher and gardening aficionado, she can't help wishing for more. Until that wish manifests as a spell and Lucinda is unable to say no to anything, including helping her hunky neighbor and longtime crush Alexander Dwyer unjinx his house. Alex wants to sell his house so he can carry on with his globetrotting lifestyle, but until Lucy can undo the spells cast over them both, he's stuck in town — and that may cast a different kind of spell altogether. Martin offers up a whimsical romance for Halloween that lilts along with the flickering warmth of a jack o'lantern.
Peculiar Tastes series
For those looking for something a bit more taboo this Halloween, there's always the Peculiar Tastes series. With six books from some of the genre's most intriguing authors, including Katee Robert, Adrianna Herrera, and Sierra Simone, there's something a little spooky and off-beat for everyone, whether you're into demons, the fae, mermen, death gods, or the guardian of a hellmouth. With entries from six authors who have routinely changed the game for romance, it's delicious to find them here together, offering up some truly wicked fantasies that make for a seductive and supernatural autumnal season.
