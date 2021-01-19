New Old Guard anthology comic will tell stories about the immortal characters' pasts

'The Old Guard: Tales Through Time' will feature new stories not just from co-creators Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, but also Brian Michael Bendis, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Matt Fraction, and other writers and artists.

Just because the comic series about a group of battle-hardened centuries-old fighters living into the present day was adapted into a popular Netflix movie last year doesn't mean that co-creators Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández are done telling their own stories on the page. On Tuesday, Image Comics announced that a new anthology comic series, The Old Guard: Tales Through Time, will kick off this April and run for six issues.

"I'm always a little stunned when people want to come and play with our toys, to be honest," Rucka told Polygon. "It helps me with my own writing. It's easy to get set onto a track with a character or an idea — having someone come in from outside for a visit, so to speak, allows a fresh perspective, and pushes me to rethink my own assumptions and conclusions about these characters."

The first issue of the series will feature at least two stories. One, from Rucka and Fernández, will focus on Andromache the Syrian (played by Charlize Theron in the film) and her centuries-long relationship with her trusty battle-ax. Another story, from writer Andrew Wheeler and Jacobo Campagni, will find Nicolò "Nicky" di Genova and Yusuf "Joe" al-Kaysani, who became lovers after first meeting on the battlefield during the Crusades (played by Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari in the film), visiting a Berlin nightclub in 1932, "sharing drinks with drag queens and fist-fighting Nazis."

The Old Guard: Tales Through Time #1 is set to hit stores on April 21. Check out various covers for the issue above and below.

Image zoom Credit: Image Comics

Image zoom Credit: Image Comics