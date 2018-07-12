12 uplifting new children's books for the next generation of readers (and leaders)

Joseph Longo
July 12, 2018 at 02:00 PM EDT
<p>It&rsquo;s the height of the summer, which means restless kids, hot pool days, and tired parents. Whether you&rsquo;re hanging out by the water or passing time indoors, here are a few children&rsquo;s book to inspire the next generation of fearless leaders (even if they&rsquo;re a little more focused on ice cream than activism at this age).</p>
Children’s books for enjoyment — and inspiration

<p>It&rsquo;s a sentiment we all could use:&nbsp;<em>I Like Myself</em> follows a carefree girl as she makes a promise to love herself, from her curly hair to everything else. Karen Beaumont offers an ode to unapologetic self-love through simple yet powerful rhymes.</p>
I Like Myself, by Karen Beaumont

<p>Author Adam Rubin created the perfect recipe for a laugh-out-loud children&rsquo;s book: mythical creatures, delicious food, and an oddball adventure. The <em>New York Times</em> best-seller follows a dragon as he searches for the perfect snack &mdash; <a href="https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/318034/dragons-love-tacos-2-the-sequel-by-adam-rubin-illustrated-by-daniel-salmieri/9780525428886" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a journey that&rsquo;ll lead to a taco-extinct sequel</a>.</p>
Dragons Love Tacos, by Adam Rubin

<p><em>I Wish You More</em> granted all our wishes for a story about positive thinking. We could all use more umbrella than rain, and a reminder that moments of adversity will eventually pass.</p>
I Wish You More, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld

<p>In this heartfelt book, Emily Winfield Martin charts all the<em>&nbsp;Wonderful Things</em> parents wish for their children. It&rsquo;s the perfect bedtime read, sending your little one off to dream of their illustrious future.</p>
The Wonderful Things You Will Be, by Emily Winfield Martin

<p>Chelsea Clinton is the latest author attempting to inspire the next generation of female leaders. Her second civic-minded children&rsquo;s book,&nbsp;<em>She Persisted Around the World</em>,&nbsp;tells stories of great achievement before encouraging children to create their own.</p>
She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History, by Chelsea Clinton

<p>Alicia Keys <a href="https://ew.com/books/2018/06/19/alicia-keys-nina-simone-good-night-stories-rebel-girls/">is a fan</a> of this beloved two-part series. Wish your rebel children a good sleep filled empowered dreams through this colorful book. Also, check out <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=rebel+girls+podcast&amp;oq=rebel+girls+podcast&amp;aqs=chrome..69i57j0l3.2398j0j7&amp;sourceid=chrome&amp;ie=UTF-8">the&nbsp;<em>Rebel Girls</em>&nbsp;podcast</a>, in which fearless females like activist Tarana Burke and record-breaking swimmer Diana Nyad revisit history&rsquo;s strongest women.</p>
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

<p>The hit 2016 film and best-selling book is back in kid-friendly form, boosting the story of four women who helped NASA reach the moon through gorgeous, colorful drawings. Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, and Christine Darden are heroes for the next generation, and&nbsp;<em>Hidden Figures</em> does them justice.</p>
Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race, by Margot Lee Shetterly

<p><em>Empire&nbsp;</em>actress Grace Byers offers a lyrical ode to self-acceptance and respect of others.&nbsp;<em>I Am Enough</em>&nbsp;tells the story of an upbeat girl learning that her skin, eyes, and frame don&rsquo;t determine her worth. She &mdash; much like this touching book &mdash; is already more than enough.</p>
I Am Enough, by Grace Byers

<p>Pride can &mdash; and should &mdash; exist beyond the month of June, and there&rsquo;s no better place to start than with the story of Harvey Milk and the colorful rainbow flag. Aptly, <em>Pride</em> is a beacon of (technicolor) light.</p>
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag, by Robert Sanders

<p>Come<em>&nbsp;</em>for the beautiful drawings by Soosh, but stay for the special bond between father and daughter. The adorable duo started on Soosh&rsquo;s popular Instagram as an illustration series before being compiled into a universal story of endless family love.</p>
Dad By My Side, by Soosh

<p>A little girl, a flamingo and, yes, a potato venture on a quest to understand sadness. Comedian Michael Ian Black offers answers for when the inevitable &ldquo;What&rsquo;s wrong?&rdquo; questions come from your little one.</p>
I’m Sad, by Michael Ian Black

<p>YouTubers PopularMMOs translate their Minecraft-inspired aesthetic off-screen while maintaining their signature comic style. The detailed adventures are told through comics, offering an ideal book for any young gamers.</p>
PopularMMOs Presents A Hole New World, by PopularMMOs

