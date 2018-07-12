Children’s books for enjoyment — and inspiration
Philomel Books
I Like Myself, by Karen Beaumont
Dragons Love Tacos, by Adam Rubin
I Wish You More, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld
The Wonderful Things You Will Be, by Emily Winfield Martin
She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History, by Chelsea Clinton
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo
Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race, by Margot Lee Shetterly
I Am Enough, by Grace Byers
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag, by Robert Sanders
Dad By My Side, by Soosh
I’m Sad, by Michael Ian Black
PopularMMOs Presents A Hole New World, by PopularMMOs
1 of 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 13
Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race, by Margot Lee Shetterly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement