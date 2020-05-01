Stay home and read these 20 new May books

A blockbuster novel predicated on the question of What if? Curtis Sittenfeld is already famous for fictionalizing Laura Bush's past, but this time she turns her musings on to Hillary Rodham Clinton, imagining her life if she were just a Rodham. It follows Hillary's early life, her relationship with Bill, and then splits from reality when a young Hillary leaves Bill for her own life. It's wish fulfillment tangled up in a takedown of the patriarchy. (May 19)