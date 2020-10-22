The new Batwoman makes her DC Comics debut this month

By now, DC superhero fans are surely well-aware that actress Ruby Rose has departed the CW's live-action Batwoman show. Rather than recasting a different actress as Rose's character Kate Kane, DC and the CW decided to cast Javicia Leslie as a new version of Batwoman named Ryan Wilder. Before Ryan makes her TV debut though, she'll first appear as a comic character in the pages of next week's Batgirl #50.

Written by Cecil Castellucci with art by Emanuela Lupacchino and Aneke, Batgirl #50 is the final issue of a series that started way back in 2016 in the wave of DC Rebirth relaunches. It's a bittersweet issue full of both endings and beginnings. Not only does it mark the final installment of the current iteration of Barbara Gordon's solo adventures as Batgirl, it also comes shortly after the recently-concluded "Joker War" storyline that has left Gotham City in shambles. As Barbara, who is not only the daughter of Police Commissioner Jim Gordon but also works for Congresswoman Luciana Alejo, makes her way through the streets trying to help people in need, she comes face-to-face with Ryan Wilder.

Currently homeless and living out of her van, Ryan is combative and doesn't want help from Barbara or Alejo, and tells them as much. She's certainly independent and self-sufficient, but how will Ryan make her way from here to the Batwoman suit? We'll have to wait for future comics and TV episodes for the full story.

Check out the preview pages below. Batgirl #50 goes on sale Oct. 27.

