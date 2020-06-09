See first look at Neil Gaiman's next book, Pirate Stew

Neil Gaiman fans, mark your calendars for December 1. The acclaimed author is adding to his collection of children's books with a picture book titled Pirate Stew, EW can exclusively announce. The tome, illustrated by Chris Riddell, is a playful romp about pirate Long John McRon, who entertains a pair of siblings with some very, well, pirate-y, friends.

Gaiman first scribbled notes for himself on this book in 2009 — a few lines from a poem about a literal pirate stew — and came back to the idea years later as he was looking for a story to read to his son. (Gaiman and Riddell also enlisted a few characters from their previous collaboration, Fortunately, the Milk).

EW is sharing the first look at the cover art for Pirate Stew, and an exclusive video of Gaiman reading from the tome, below.