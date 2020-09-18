See the 2020 National Book Awards Longlist for Fiction

Award season is going to look completely different this year, and that applies for the publishing industry as much as it does this weekend's pending Emmy Awards. There will be no galas, no flying authors into New York City from around the world, no open bar. But the show must go on. This morning, the National Book Awards announced the final — and most anticipated — category of nominees for November's big (virtual) extravaganza. The Longlist for fiction includes a few EW favorites, a few previous 5 under 35 prize winners, and only one previous NBA honoree. The 10 honorees were chosen by judges Roxane Gay (Chair), Cristina Henríquez, Laird Hunt, Rebecca Makkai, and Keaton Patterson, and the winners will be announced on November 18.