See the 2020 National Book Awards Longlist for Fiction

By Seija Rankin
September 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT
Riverhead Books; Knopf; Norton & Company ; Knopf Doubleday; Ecco

Award season is going to look completely different this year, and that applies for the publishing industry as much as it does this weekend's pending Emmy Awards. There will be no galas, no flying authors into New York City from around the world, no open bar. But the show must go on. This morning, the National Book Awards announced the final — and most anticipated — category of nominees for November's big (virtual) extravaganza. The Longlist for fiction includes a few EW favorites, a few previous 5 under 35 prize winners, and only one previous NBA honoree. The 10 honorees were chosen by judges Roxane Gay (Chair), Cristina Henríquez, Laird Hunt, Rebecca Makkai, and Keaton Patterson, and the winners will be announced on November 18.

Check out the full list below, and get reading.

Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind

Ecco / HarperCollins Publishers

Read EW's profile of Rumaan, part of our Fall Books Special, here.

Christopher Beha, The Index of Self-Destructive Acts

Tin House Books

Brit Bennett, The Vanishing Half

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Read EW's review of The Vanishing Half here, and Brit's conversation about her sophomore novel, with author Emma Cline, here.

Randall Kenan, If I Had Two Wings

W. W. Norton & Company

Megha Majumdar, A Burning

Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House

Read EW's review of A Burning here, and an interview with Megha here.

Lydia Millet, A Children’s Bible

W. W. Norton & Company

Deesha Philyaw, The Secret Lives of Church Ladies

West Virginia University Press

Douglas Stuart, Shuggie Bain

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Vanessa Veselka, The Great Offshore Grounds

Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House

Charles Yu, Interior Chinatown

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Read EW's interview with Charles — a writer on Westworld! — here.

