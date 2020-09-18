See the 2020 National Book Awards Longlist for Fiction
Award season is going to look completely different this year, and that applies for the publishing industry as much as it does this weekend's pending Emmy Awards. There will be no galas, no flying authors into New York City from around the world, no open bar. But the show must go on. This morning, the National Book Awards announced the final — and most anticipated — category of nominees for November's big (virtual) extravaganza. The Longlist for fiction includes a few EW favorites, a few previous 5 under 35 prize winners, and only one previous NBA honoree. The 10 honorees were chosen by judges Roxane Gay (Chair), Cristina Henríquez, Laird Hunt, Rebecca Makkai, and Keaton Patterson, and the winners will be announced on November 18.
Check out the full list below, and get reading.
Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind
Ecco / HarperCollins Publishers
Read EW's profile of Rumaan, part of our Fall Books Special, here.
Christopher Beha, The Index of Self-Destructive Acts
Tin House Books
Brit Bennett, The Vanishing Half
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Read EW's review of The Vanishing Half here, and Brit's conversation about her sophomore novel, with author Emma Cline, here.
Randall Kenan, If I Had Two Wings
W. W. Norton & Company
Megha Majumdar, A Burning
Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House
Lydia Millet, A Children’s Bible
W. W. Norton & Company
Deesha Philyaw, The Secret Lives of Church Ladies
West Virginia University Press
Douglas Stuart, Shuggie Bain
Grove Press / Grove Atlantic
Vanessa Veselka, The Great Offshore Grounds
Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House
Charles Yu, Interior Chinatown
Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House
Read EW's interview with Charles — a writer on Westworld! — here.
