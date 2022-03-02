My Super Hero Is Black will tell the other history of the Marvel Universe

See the cover for the upcoming book from John Jennings and Angélique Roché that tells the stories of Marvel's Black characters and creators

Black History Month may have come to an end for this year, but there's always time to learn more. A new book out later this year will tell the history of Marvel's Black superheroes and the Black writers and artists who created and developed them. EW has your first look at My Super Hero Is Black by Angélique Roché and John Jennings — check out the cover by artist Natacha Bustos exclusively below.

My Superhero is Black cover Black Panther, Moon Girl, Miles Morales and other heroes star on the cover of 'My Super Hero Is Black' by Natacha Bustos. | Credit: Natacha Bustos for Simon & Schuster

These days, Black Panther is one of the most visible superheroes in a superhero-obsessed age, and his 2018 solo film remains one of Marvel Studios' most acclaimed (it still holds the #1 spot on EW's own ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe). The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently explored the idea of a Black Captain America, both with Sam Wilson in the present and Isaiah Bradley in the past. Moon Girl, a young Black genius who pals around with a dinosaur, will soon be getting her own animated series.

My Super Hero Is Black will trace how these and other characters moved from the margins to the mainstream thanks to the work of creators like Billy Graham, Christopher Priest, Reginald Hudlin, and Ta-Nehisi Coates, among others. The book will also feature accounts from prominent Black creators and luminaries about their personal relationships with Marvel heroes.

"Angélique and I have endeavored to create a love letter to the characters we hold dear, a celebration of Black characters and creators in the vast Marvel Universe, and a document for future generations to come," Jennings says. "One of Marvel Comics' core mantras is that they want their comics to show 'the world outside your window' and that is exactly what they have done over the last eight decades. My Super Hero is Black is not just a reference book but it shows the potential of these amazing Black characters through new windows and new vantage points. We hope that audiences are as thrilled to experience the spectrum of representations of Blackness in My Super Hero Is Black via the lens of the universe that is Marvel Comics as we are."

Jennings has previously adapted Afrofuturist literary classics like Octavia Butler's Kindred into graphic novel form, while Roché hosts the Marvel's Voices podcast.

"I knew that this story was one that needed to be told," Roché says. "The narrative of the Black superhero, its impact on individuals, and how it has evolved in our country — and around the world — tells not only an amazing, entertaining narrative of fictional stories but reflects the real-life complexities of Black representation in media. As lifelong genre fans, John and I have taken great care to craft not just a historical reference but a narrative that highlights a journey of Black superheroes past, present, and future."

My Super Hero Is Black is on sale Oct. 11.