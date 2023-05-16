Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, will die in upcoming Marvel comic

Say it ain't so, true believer! EW can exclusively reveal that the publisher will pay tribute to the iconic superhero with the special issue Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for upcoming Marvel comics.

Over the past decade, Ms. Marvel, a.k.a Kamala Khan, has risen to become Marvel's most iconic new superhero. Originally created by writer G. Willow Wilson, artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and editor Sana Amanat, Kamala headlined her own solo comic for years, became an Avenger in no time, and now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Spider-Man. She's even made her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Iman Vellani playing the title character in last year's Ms. Marvel series and reprising the role on the big screen in The Marvels later this year.

It may come as a shock, then, to learn that she's going to die. And yet, EW can exclusively reveal that's exactly what's going to happen in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #26 later this month.

The cover of 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 by artist John Romita Jr. The cover of 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 by artist John Romita Jr. | Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel has been teasing that a big death is coming in the issue. Peter Parker is certainly no stranger to death, having lost his Uncle Ben in his first story and watched his girlfriend Gwen Stacy killed by his archenemy in one of the most iconically devastating moments in superhero history. Even Peter himself died in the alternate Ultimate Universe that allowed Miles Morales to flourish in his place. So when Marvel began teasing a major character death in the upcoming issue Amazing Spider-Man #26, comic fans knew to expect the worst.

But Kamala has become an important part of the current Amazing Spider-Man comic run by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. As a civilian, she interns at Oscorp to keep an eye on the supposedly reformed Norman Osborn (the former Green Goblin). As Ms. Marvel, she helps Spider-Man protect people and stop villains. Unfortunately, bravery and heroism can be dangerous.

Kamala Khan in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 Kamala Khan in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 | Credit: Marvel Comics

Kamala Khan to the rescue in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 Kamala Khan to the rescue in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 | Credit: Marvel Comics

Kamala Khan faces off against the Emissary in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 Kamala Khan faces off against the Emissary in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 | Credit: Marvel Comics

Kamala Khan dies in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 Kamala Khan dies in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 | Credit: Marvel Comics

Kamala's status as Marvel's most visible Muslim superhero and her ongoing MCU spotlight make this decision especially shocking, but Marvel is not making it lightly. Later this summer, the publisher will release a special issue focused on the impact of Kamala's death. Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel will show the other heroes of the Marvel universe gathering to remember her. The issue will be written by three writers who each have a history with Kamala: Wilson, one of her original creators; Saladin Ahmed, who wrote the most recent Ms. Marvel ongoing comic series; and Mark Waid, who wrote her in Avengers and Champions. Look for that special issue to hit stores July 12.

In some ways, Kamala's death means she really has joined the upper echelon of Marvel icons like Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, who all died before her. Like Kamala, Strange died just months before the release of a major MCU movie (last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). It remains to be seen whether Kamala will returns to the living like Steve Rogers and Stephen Strange or stay dead like Mar-Vell, who has never recovered from his 1982 death.

We've been chronicling major touchstones in Kamala's rise for years, so you better believe we're covering her fall as well. Stay tuned for more interviews and coverage of Kamala's death coming to EW in the near future.

The cover for 'Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel' The cover for 'Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel' | Credit: Marvel Comics

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.