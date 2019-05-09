16 perfect mother-daughter book pairings for Mother's Day

The heroines of both these novels are looking for ways to escape but must grapple with long-standing family drama to reach their happily-ever-after. In Hate to Want You, Livvy is struggling with depression and an enduring family feud as she continues an illicit relationship with her high school ex Nicholas Chandler. I Love You So Mochi is a more light-hearted wander through Japan as Kimi Nakamura visits her estranged grandparents and falls for a cute med student who moonlights as a Mochi mascot. Along the way, she learns more about her mother. Both Livvy and Kimi also share a love of bold artistic statements — Livvy with her work as a tattoo artist and Kimi as an aspiring fashion designer. If you’re looking for tales of two women finding love and making peace with their family along the way, this is an unexpected tonal pair but they make a delightful mix.