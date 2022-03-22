Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda's next comic collaboration is "a contemporary Asian American horror story and urban fantasy" — and we've got your first look.

The past decade has produced a lot of great comics, but few can compete with the unique power of Monstress. The epic fantasy-horror saga from Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda has fused disparate influences — the animal spirits of Hayao Miyazaki films, the cosmic monsters of H.P. Lovecraft stories, the inventive technology of steampunk — into a moving story about mothers and daughters, war and peace, and how divisions can be bridged.

EW has been beating the drum for Monstress for years (including placing it on our Best Comics of the Decade list), and now presents a first look at the next collaboration between Liu and Takeda: an upcoming trilogy of adult graphic novels from Abrams ComicArts titled The Night Eaters.

The first installment, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night, will be in stores this October, just in time for Halloween. (Check out the cover below, along with an interior page by Takeda.)

'She Eats the Night' The Night Eaters The cover of 'The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night,' by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda | Credit: Sana Takeda for Abrams ComicArts

The story follows Chinese American twins Milly and Billy, who are struggling to keep their restaurant afloat and dealing with several other personal and professional failures when their parents, Ipo and Keon, arrive for a visit. Having immigrated from Hong Kong before the twins were born, Ipo and Keon have supported their children through thick and thin and are ready to lend a hand — but they're starting to wonder, has their support made Milly and Billy incapable of standing on their own?

That doesn't sound so horrific, does it? Just wait. When Ipo forces them to help her clean up the house next door — a hellish, run-down ruin that was the scene of a grisly murder — the twins are in for a night of terror, gore, and supernatural mayhem that reveals there's much more to Ipo and her children than meets the eye.

'She Eats the Night' The Night Eaters An interior page from 'The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night,' by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda | Credit: Sana Takeda for Abrams ComicArts

"I cannot begin to express how delighted I am to be creating another series with Sana Takeda," Liu says in a statement to EW. "The Night Eaters is an exciting shift for us, both in art and writing style — a contemporary Asian American horror story and urban fantasy — and we are deeply grateful to Abrams ComicArts for this opportunity to push ourselves creatively."

For her part, Takeda describes The Night Eaters as "a wonderful challenge," and if you've seen some of the visuals she's created in Monstress, including but not limited to a demonic island haunted by starving ghosts, a coven of witches ruled by tentacled monstrosities, and an abandoned laboratory full of ravenous, rotten cyborgs, that should make you eager to see what Takeda and Liu have come up with for their new project.

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night hits stores Oct. 11.