Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Need a burst of something playful and vibrant in this pandemic landscape?

Mindy Kaling is here to inject some humor and joy into our lives with a brand-new essay collection, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes).

Available Oct. 6, the Amazon Original book will feature Kaling's tongue-in-cheek comedic style over six entries: "Kind of Hindu," "Please Like Me," "Help Is on the Way," "Searching for Coach Taylor," "Once Upon a Time in Silver Lake," and "Big Shot." EW can exclusively debut the covers for the collection, with a cheery, distinctively Mindy-esque image for each essay.

The essays will feature inside scoop on Kaling's life and work, including her new role as a single mom, the perks of being her own husband, how she copes with social anxiety at glamorous A-list parties, and more. With her signature wit, Kaling gets "Kanye West'd" at her best friend's birthday, thwarts an "only in L.A." crime, and chases the true meaning of having it all.

Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers will receive free access to the ebook and audio collection for Kindle and Audible on launch day, and the collection will be available for purchase for non-subscribers. Fans can visit Kaling's author page on Amazon to subscribe for updates.

An Emmy-nominated writer for her work on The Office and multihyphenate force behind projects like Late Night, Champions, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Never Have I Ever, and The Mindy Project, Kaling has won fans and accolades for her humorous, fashionable, rom-com-infused approach to storytelling and living life. She's written about her life in two previous books, tackling her childhood and start in Hollywood in Is Everyone Hanging Out With Me? and the death of her mother and first experience running her own TV show in Why Not Me?

Check out the covers for Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) below.

Image zoom Amazon Original Stories

Image zoom Amazon Original Stories

Image zoom Amazon Original Stories

Image zoom Amazon Original Stories

Image zoom Amazon Original Stories

Image zoom Amazon Original Stories