Mindy Kaling reveals 'frenemy' from The Office duped her into wearing jeans to film premiere

"I didn't know you're supposed to hire a stylist for the movie premiere," Kaling tells Apatow in the book. "I had a frenemy at The Office, and I asked this person, 'Hey, what do you wear to a premiere?' And they said to me, 'Oh, just wear jeans and a T-shirt. It's L.A. so nobody really gets dressed up for these things.' I was like, Okay, cool, because I didn't want to seem thirsty wearing a gown while everyone was dressed down. So, I showed up in a tank top and jeans with some earrings, and everyone there looked so good — they had been styled to perfection — and I was like, I've been f---ing duped by this frenemy of mine. That...felt like a missed opportunity, and then after that, I became really into fashion."

"It feels like I had this great opportunity and I blew it, because I didn't know what it was like to be on camera," says the actress. "I only shot for two days, but I have two really vivid memories of that movie. One was that I was sitting across from Paul Rudd, who, for the record, is ten years older than me but now looks fifteen years younger than me, so that I don't love. But I was sitting across from Paul Rudd, and I was supposed to be talking to him, but I started looking into the camera. And I remember, at one point, you had to come over and really nicely tell me, 'Hey, you can't look into the camera.' And I didn't even know I had been doing it. I was just so nervous — I couldn't believe that I'd been picked to do this with all these funny people. The second memory was in Video Village, and it was you and Seth (Rogen) and Paul and Elizabeth Banks, and you all had such a great rapport. I didn't want to seem like I was hovering and trying to laugh along, so I sat a couple of rows back and watched you guys. I love the movie, but whenever that scene comes up, I fast-forward through it."