Twilight companion novel Midnight Sun sells 1 million copies in first week

Twihards are proving they're still as dedicated as ever.

On Thursday, Hachette Book Group and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced that Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun (a companion novel to the epic, teen romance Twilight) has sold more than one million copies in its first week of sales in North America. That number includes pre-orders (which were the highest of any single book in Hachette’s history), sales of print books, ebooks, and audiobooks, as well as additional incoming orders.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring people back to The Twilight Saga world and to celebrate this major achievement with Stephenie and the fans and booksellers who’ve supported her for the last fifteen years,” said Megan Tingley, Executive Vice President and Publisher of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers in a statement. “In addition to the breathtaking sales, it is profoundly gratifying to hear how much the fans are loving the novel. The resounding response to the read has been ‘it was definitely worth the wait!’”

The novel, which follows the love story between vampire Edward Cullen and high schooler Bella Swan that fans originally fell for in the first Twilight book back in 2005, is currently No. 1 on USA Today’s Best-Selling Books List as well as on The New York Times’s Children’s Series List. While the original book series —which was adapted into a franchise of movies starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the leading roles — was told from the point of view of Bella, this version takes readers inside the mind of her bloodsucking boyfriend, Edward.

Meyers initially put plans to publish Midnight Sun on hold indefinitely back in 2008, when a draft of the manuscript leaked online. At the time, Meyers released a statement calling it, “a huge violation of my rights as an author, not to mention me as a human being.”

The author shocked fans when she announced the release of the novel back in May.

