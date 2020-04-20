Feeling stressed? Let Michelle Obama read you the children's book The Gruffalo

You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Michelle Obama reading a children's book aloud. After all, everyone's stressed these days, and we could all use a soothing voice to relax us.

The former First Lady kicked off her "Mondays With Me" series today by reading The Gruffalo on PBS Kids' YouTube channel and Facebook page. Written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the beloved 1999 book focuses on a mouse who uses his cunning to avoid being eaten.

In the seven-minute video, Obama showcases Scheffler's colorful illustrations and does a nice job with the various voices, from the mouse to the owl to he mythical monster who gives the book its title.

Obama teased the weekly reading series Monday morning, tweeting, "I can't wait to share the magic of storytelling with kids everywhere by reading a beloved children's book every Monday with @PBSKIDS and @Penguinrandom."

She also included an extra resource for parents who wanted to make finger puppets to act out the book's characters with their kids.

Her tweet has since garnered more than 30,000 likes, and many adult social media users have expressed interest in hearing Obama read.

"Ma'am, I am long past childhood but I may tune in simply to hear a kind voice," one fan tweeted. Another wrote, "Forget kids! I want you to read me Winnie The Pooh before bed, so I can sleep at night."

Recently, former Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton also announced that he would be livestreaming himself reading various books to help people cope with life in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The whole family is covered too: Monday is for kids, Wednesday for young adults, and on Fridays Burton reads books geared toward adults. On April 3, Burton read a selection from Neil Gaiman, after getting "blanket permission" from the famed author.

Like many of us, Obama has been trying to keep sane with her family while at home. In a recent Instagram video where Ellen DeGeneres called her up, Obama said she and husband Barack Obama had "a little Netflix and chilling happening."

The erstwhile FLOTUS also said this current time is a "good exercise in reminding us that we just don't need a lot of this stuff that we have. When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less, and that's an important lesson I want my kids to understand: Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes."

