Meghan Markle makes publishing debut with children's book The Bench

The book is based on a poem she wrote for her husband and son.

Meghan Markle is adding children's book author to her long list of accomplishments.

On Tuesday, Pengiun Random House announced that the Duchess of Sussex will make her publishing debut with a new children's book called The Bench, due out July 8, 2022.

Based on a poem Markle wrote for her husband Prince Harry after their son Archie was born, The Bench will be illustrated by Caldecott-award winning artist Christian Robinson, who has also worked with Sesame Street Workshop and Pixar Studios.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life," Markle said in a statement from Random House Children's Books. "This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

The book is the latest in a string of projects that the couple has taken on since officially leaving the Royal Family. Last year, they announced a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce original content including documentaries and feature films. Their first project will be a docuseries called The Invictus Games, an international sporting event for the wounded and veterans that Prince Harry founded.

Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child this summer.